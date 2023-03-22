How to execute a Catch Finisher in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 delivers many ways in which players can finish off their opponents. You may choose to lock your opponents in submission maneuvers and force them to tap them out or slam your opponents outright.

One exciting way to win a match in WWE 2K23 is by executing a Catch Finisher, a finishing move of a few elite wrestlers, where you catch your opponent mid-air and perform the signature move. Wrestlers such as the Rock, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Brock Lesnar all have the ability to perform Catch Finishers.

In this feature, we’ll walk you through how to execute one in WWE 2K23.

Here's how to catch opponents off-guard through Catch Finishers in WWE 2K23

All wrestlers in WWE 2K23 have a "Finisher", however, only a few can undertake one of those dazzling finishing moves by grappling with their opponent mid-air.

Make sure to fill up the yellow bar at the bottom of your HUD. The yellow bar needs to be fully charged up to perform a finishing move. This can be achieved by delivering some perfect punches, slams, and staying on top of the game.

You can finally proceed to execute a Catch Finisher by pressing RT and A on Xbox, R2 and X on PlayStation, or Space and K on PC.

Wait for the opponent to be in mid-air and swiftly execute the aforementioned button combos. However, Catch Finishers in WWE 2K23 have a few variations of their own.

Executing Catch Finishers from the top rope

This type of Catch Finisher can be executed when your opponent climbs to the top turnbuckle for an attack. You need to be wary of the situation and wait for your opponent to climb up the top rope.

Follow these simple steps to complete one:

Pick a wrestler that has the ability to hit Catch Finishers. Randy Orton’s RKO, Brock Lesnar’s F5, or straight-up Sweetchin Music seems like a good choice for this particular situation.

When the opponent decides to climb up on the top rope. Keep a close watch on their feet.

Press the Finisher combo of the platform you are playing, as soon as the feet leave the rope for an attack.

Executing Catch Finishers off the Irish Ropes

The Viper, Randy Orton delivers his finishing move, the RKO, through the Irish Ropes (Image via 2K Games)

Alternatively, some wrestlers such as Randy Orton and Shawn Michael have finishing moves that are versatile enough, enabling them to deliver Catch Finishers in between the ropes. However, unlike the turnbuckles, you must grab your opponent and create a favorable situation for yourself.

Here’s what you need to do:

Get your Finishing Move charged up with an eligible wrestler of your choice. Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton are two suggested picks here that you may opt for.

Grab your opponent

Press the Circle/B, and the direction stick towards the ropes.

On the rebound, press L1/LB before the two wrestlers get too close. This will lift the opponent in mid-air.

You’d have to utilize this split second when the opponent is in mid-air and press the Finishing Move button of your respective console to conduct a Catch Finisher successfully.

That's all there is to know about performing a Catch Finisher in WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K23 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

WWE 2K23 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

