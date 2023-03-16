WWE 2K23 guide: How to unlock all wrestlers in-game

WWE 2K23 features a whole host of Superstars with an up-to-date roster. Players can take their most beloved wrestlers into the ring and participate in all sorts of fun matches. Unfortunately, not all characters are available from the get-go. Some wrestlers are unlocked from the beginning but have other variations that can be accessed after meeting certain criteria.
Not only that, but the unlocking method for these wrestlers and their variations are spread around different game modes. So here is a guide to unlocking all the wrestlers in the game.
The various unlocking modes and methods available in WWE 2K23
How to onlock every wrestler using Virtual Currency in WWE 2K23
Most Superstars in WWE 2K23 can be unlocked using the Virtual Currency that can be earned in-game. While completing matches and partaking in the game's various modes are the primary ways one can earn this currency, it can also be bought using real money in the in-game store.
Apart from unlocking wrestlers, Virtual Currency can also be used to unlock other items as well. Here is a full list of all the wrestlers. They cost a thousand VC each and there are 59 of them in total.
- Andre The Giant
- Batista
- Beth Phoenix
- Big Boss Man
- Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (Manager)
- The Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Bret “The Hitman” Hart
- Brie Bella
- The British Bulldog
- Cactus Jack
- Chyna
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eddie Guerrero ‘97
- Eric Bischoff
- Faarooq
- Goldberg
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan ‘02
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts
- JBL
- Jerry “The King” Lawler
- Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- Kane
- Kane ‘08
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Nash (nWo)
- Macho Man Randy Savage
- Maryse
- Nikki Bella
- Razor Ramon
- Rey Mysterio Jr
- Rikishi
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Scott Hall
- Scott Hall (nWo)
- Shane McMahon
- Shawn Michaels
- Shawn Micheals ‘05
- Stacy Kiebler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stephenie McMahon (Manager)
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Syxx
- Ted DiBiase
- The Hurricane
- The Rock
- Triple H
- Triple H (Manager)
- Trish Stratus
- The Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Undertaker ‘98
- Vader
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
How to unlock all wrestlers in Showcase mode in WWE 2K23
This year’s Showcase Mode features John Cena, the man on the cover of WWE 2K23. Throughout the various matches in this mode, players will unlock new wrestlers or a variation of them. Here is a list of all the unlockable Superstars along with the matches that need to be completed in order to get them:
- AJ Styles ‘16: Summerslam ‘16 match
- Batista ‘08: Summerslam ‘08 match
- Brock Lesnar ‘03: Backlash ‘03 match
- Brock Lesnar ‘14: Summerslam ‘14 match
- Bruno Sammartino: WrestleMania 38 bonus match
- Edge ‘06: New Year’s Resolution ‘06 match
- Hulk Hogan: WrestleMania 38 match
- John Cena ‘02: SmackDown 02’ match
- John Cena ‘03: Backlash ‘03 match
- John Cena ‘06: New Year’s Resolution ‘06 match
- John Cena ‘09: Hell in a Cell ‘09 match
- John Cena ‘12: WrestleMania 28 match
- John Cena ‘14: Summerslam ‘14 match
- John Cena ‘16: Summerslam ‘16 match
- John Cena ‘18: WrestleMania 34 match
- Kurt Angle ‘02: SmackDown ‘02 match
- Lita ‘16: SummerSlam ‘06 match
- Randy Orton ‘09: Hell in a Cell ‘09 match
- Rob Van Dam ‘06: ECW One Night Stand ‘06 match
- The Rock ‘12: WrestleMania 28 match
- Roman Reigns ‘21: SummerSlam ‘21 match
- Super Cena: Didn’t See That Coming match
- Triple H ‘08: night of Champions ‘08 match
- The Undertaker ‘03: Vengeance ‘03 match
- The Undertaker ‘18: WrestleMania 34 match
All unlockable wrestlers in MyRise Mode WWE 2K23
WWE 2k23's MyRise campaign story mode has players leading a male or female Superstar through a series of challenges that can make or break their career. While this mode won’t unlock new wrestlers, it has a few alternate skins players can pick up if they want to. They are:
- Mighty Molly
- Jean-Paul Levesque
- Ezekiel
All WWE 2K23 wrestlers available via DLC
Bad Bunny DLC Pack
The Bad Bunny DLC is available to those that pre-ordered the game, and it comes with the wrestler, Bad Bunny, and a Bad Bunny MyFaction Card
Ruthless Aggression DLC pack
The Ruthless Aggression DLC pack will contain the following characters:
- Brock Lesnar ‘01
- Leviathan
- Randy Orton ‘02
- The Prototype
- Steiner Row Pack
- Ashante Adonis
- B-Fam (Manager)
- Rick Steiner
- Scott Steiner
- Top Dolla
Pretty Sweet DLC pack
This Pretty Sweet DLC will introduce the following characters in WWE 2K23:
- Elton Prince
- Karl Anderson
- Kit Wilson
- Luke Gallows
- Tiffany Stratton
Race to NXT DLC pack
The NXT DLC will contain the following characters:
- Harley Race
- Ivy Nile
- Tony D’Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Wendy Choo
Revel with Wyatt DLC pack
The following wrestlers will be unlocked in this DLC:
- Blair Davenport
- Bray Wyatt
- Joe Gacy
- Valhalla
- Zeus
Bad News DLC pack
The DLC contains the following characters:
- Andre Chase
- Eve Torres
- Damon Kemp
- Nathan Frazer
- Wade Barrett
Readers can click here for more news, guides and info on WWE 2K23.