WWE 2K23 guide: How to unlock all wrestlers in-game

WWE 2K23 features a whole host of Superstars with an up-to-date roster. Players can take their most beloved wrestlers into the ring and participate in all sorts of fun matches. Unfortunately, not all characters are available from the get-go. Some wrestlers are unlocked from the beginning but have other variations that can be accessed after meeting certain criteria.

Not only that, but the unlocking method for these wrestlers and their variations are spread around different game modes. So here is a guide to unlocking all the wrestlers in the game.

The various unlocking modes and methods available in WWE 2K23

How to onlock every wrestler using Virtual Currency in WWE 2K23

Most Superstars in WWE 2K23 can be unlocked using the Virtual Currency that can be earned in-game. While completing matches and partaking in the game's various modes are the primary ways one can earn this currency, it can also be bought using real money in the in-game store.

Apart from unlocking wrestlers, Virtual Currency can also be used to unlock other items as well. Here is a full list of all the wrestlers. They cost a thousand VC each and there are 59 of them in total.

Andre The Giant

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan (Manager)

The Boogeyman

Booker T

Bret “The Hitman” Hart

Brie Bella

The British Bulldog

Cactus Jack

Chyna

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero ‘97

Eric Bischoff

Faarooq

Goldberg

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan ‘02

Jake “The Snake” Roberts

JBL

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

Kane

Kane ‘08

Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash (nWo)

Macho Man Randy Savage

Maryse

Nikki Bella

Razor Ramon

Rey Mysterio Jr

Rikishi

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Scott Hall

Scott Hall (nWo)

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Micheals ‘05

Stacy Kiebler

Stephanie McMahon

Stephenie McMahon (Manager)

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Syxx

Ted DiBiase

The Hurricane

The Rock

Triple H

Triple H (Manager)

Trish Stratus

The Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Undertaker ‘98

Vader

X-Pac

Yokozuna

How to unlock all wrestlers in Showcase mode in WWE 2K23

This year’s Showcase Mode features John Cena, the man on the cover of WWE 2K23. Throughout the various matches in this mode, players will unlock new wrestlers or a variation of them. Here is a list of all the unlockable Superstars along with the matches that need to be completed in order to get them:

AJ Styles ‘16: Summerslam ‘16 match

Batista ‘08: Summerslam ‘08 match

Brock Lesnar ‘03: Backlash ‘03 match

Brock Lesnar ‘14: Summerslam ‘14 match

Bruno Sammartino: WrestleMania 38 bonus match

Edge ‘06: New Year’s Resolution ‘06 match

Hulk Hogan: WrestleMania 38 match

John Cena ‘02: SmackDown 02’ match

John Cena ‘03: Backlash ‘03 match

John Cena ‘06: New Year’s Resolution ‘06 match

John Cena ‘09: Hell in a Cell ‘09 match

John Cena ‘12: WrestleMania 28 match

John Cena ‘14: Summerslam ‘14 match

John Cena ‘16: Summerslam ‘16 match

John Cena ‘18: WrestleMania 34 match

Kurt Angle ‘02: SmackDown ‘02 match

Lita ‘16: SummerSlam ‘06 match

Randy Orton ‘09: Hell in a Cell ‘09 match

Rob Van Dam ‘06: ECW One Night Stand ‘06 match

The Rock ‘12: WrestleMania 28 match

Roman Reigns ‘21: SummerSlam ‘21 match

Super Cena: Didn’t See That Coming match

Triple H ‘08: night of Champions ‘08 match

The Undertaker ‘03: Vengeance ‘03 match

The Undertaker ‘18: WrestleMania 34 match

All unlockable wrestlers in MyRise Mode WWE 2K23

WWE 2k23's MyRise campaign story mode has players leading a male or female Superstar through a series of challenges that can make or break their career. While this mode won’t unlock new wrestlers, it has a few alternate skins players can pick up if they want to. They are:

Mighty Molly

Jean-Paul Levesque

Ezekiel

All WWE 2K23 wrestlers available via DLC

Bad Bunny DLC Pack

The Bad Bunny DLC is available to those that pre-ordered the game, and it comes with the wrestler, Bad Bunny, and a Bad Bunny MyFaction Card

Ruthless Aggression DLC pack

The Ruthless Aggression DLC pack will contain the following characters:

Brock Lesnar ‘01

Leviathan

Randy Orton ‘02

The Prototype

Steiner Row Pack

Ashante Adonis

B-Fam (Manager)

Rick Steiner

Scott Steiner

Top Dolla

Pretty Sweet DLC pack

This Pretty Sweet DLC will introduce the following characters in WWE 2K23:

Elton Prince

Karl Anderson

Kit Wilson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Race to NXT DLC pack

The NXT DLC will contain the following characters:

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Wendy Choo

Revel with Wyatt DLC pack

The following wrestlers will be unlocked in this DLC:

Blair Davenport

Bray Wyatt

Joe Gacy

Valhalla

Zeus

Bad News DLC pack

The DLC contains the following characters:

Andre Chase

Eve Torres

Damon Kemp

Nathan Frazer

Wade Barrett

