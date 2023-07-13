EA Sports FC 24 pre-order bonuses: All free items revealed

With a new deep dive trailer from EA Sports for its upcoming EA Sports FC 24, the bonuses for pre-ordering this title have been revealed. Die-hard fans of the FIFA gaming series will definitely be excited to get their hands on this offering as soon as possible, and pre-ordering its Ultimate Edition will grant them early access to this offering.

The rebranding of this historic football simulation series heralds many changes, but fans will be pleased to know that EA Sports has retained some pre-order bonuses for loyal gamers who buy the game before its release. Furthermore, buying the Ultimate Edition yields more benefits and rewards, making this superior version of EA Sports FC 24 quite enticing.

EA Sports FC 24 is now available to be pre-ordered

What are the pre-order benefits for EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition?

While the Ultimate Edition is certainly more tempting, EA Sports FC 24's Standard version has pre-order bonuses to offer as well, including:

Cover Star Loan player item

Male ambassador Loan player item

Female ambassador Loan player item

Club Playstyles Slot

Player Career Personality points

Manager career 5-star coach

These benefits are tempting to Ultimate Team enthusiasts as well as those who prefer offline experiences in the Career Mode, making it a worthwhile investment.

What are the pre-order benefits for EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition?

Similar to previous iterations, there is a certain deadline before which gamers must pre-order this upcoming title to avail of all the exciting bonuses on offer. Players who buy its Ultimate Edition before August 22 will receive the following perks:

Untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women's Champions League Ultimate Team Hero item (on November 27)

Up to seven days of early access (Start playing on September 22)

4600 FC points

Access to a Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team beginning September 22

Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan Player Item (24 Matches)

Nike x EA Sports FC Ultimate Team Kit

Untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team Player item

All Standard Edition Pre-Order benefits

Along with free in-game microtransaction currency on offer, the new Nike Campaign promo is definitely an exciting addition that will tempt gamers to go for this Ultimate Edition.

Pre-order benefits have always been a major part of the gameplay experience for hardcore fans of this franchise. Despite this series facing a massive overhaul after FIFA 23's conclusion, EA will offer the aforementioned bonuses to those who buy the upcoming title ahead of its release.

