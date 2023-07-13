Will EA Sports FC 24 release on Nintendo Switch? Release date, features, and more

EA has officially revealed a closer look at what to expect in the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 title. With the goal of unifying one billion fans under a single ecosystem, EA CEO Andrew Wilson appeared in today's live stream. He revealed that the title will be available to play on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

This article provides more information regarding EA Sports FC 24 being released on the Nintendo Switch.

When will EA Sports FC 24 be released on Nintendo Switch?

As the publisher officially confirmed today, FIFA's successor is set to be released on September 29 on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. Below is a list of platforms on which players can play the game:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

PC

Nintendo Switch

Each year, EA's Ultimate Football experience is criticized on the Switch due to its Legacy Edition, which is completely different from other platforms. However, this year, EA Sports FC 24 is also introducing a brand new engine for Switch, which is surely a step forward.

Price of EA Sports FC 24 for Nintendo Switch

Unlike previous seasons, EA FC 24 is available to pre-order for the Switch alongside other platforms. You can buy it on Nintendo's official website for $59.99.

To optimize the experience for players on the Switch, the developers have used the Frostbite Engine for the first time ever. Furthermore, with new features like PlayStyles and Hypermotion V, it is a big leap for handheld consoles.

How much space does EA FC 24 require on Nintendo Switch?

Players on the Nintendo Switch will get over 19,000 fully licensed players and 700 teams. According to the official description, the game will use 12.7GB of space on your device. Furthermore, It will be supported in three different modes — TV mode, Tabletop mode, and Handheld mode.

Does EA FC 24 on the Switch support crossplay?

The Nintendo Switch version of EA Sports FC 24 will not support crossplay. Hence, you can only play with friends using the handheld console. However, with some major upgrades for the handheld gaming device, this year's title promises a lot.

