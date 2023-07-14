EA Sports FC 24 Early Access release date, how to get, and more

Fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to get their hands on EA Sports FC 24 Early Access as the title's release date is approaching. It will be available on all major platforms - PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch players will not have the option to start their journey seven days before the full release.

In this article, we will answer when and how to get a copy of the game before its full release.

When will EA Sports FC 24 Early Access begin?

EA Sports FC 24 Early Access period

You will receive the title a week early by pre-ordering EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Edition. This means you can start playing on September 22, 2023, a week before the official release on September 29. Essentially, Early Access allows you to dive into the game, explore its features, and build your ultimate team ahead of other players.

What is Ultimate Edition?

The Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 allows you to play the title early on, but it also offers other benefits. If you buy it before August 22, here is the list of all the pre-order rewards that you will receive:

Untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women's Champions League Ultimate Team Hero item (on November 27)

Seven days of Early Access (Start playing on September 22)

4600 FC points

Access to a Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team starting from September 22

Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan Player Item (24 Matches)

Nike x EA Sports FC Ultimate Team Kit

Untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team Player item

All Standard Edition pre-order benefits

How to participate in EA Sports FC 24 Early Access?

A couple of options are available to you if you're eager to get your hands on the title early on. You can gain the EA Sports FC 24 Early Access by pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition on Steam or Epic Games, having an active EA Play subscription, or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

EA Play subscription

EA Play, a subscription service by Electronic Arts, provides members with various benefits, including Early Access to selected games.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S)

It's noteworthy that EA Play is included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. If you have an active membership for the latter, you will also automatically gain EA Sports FC 24 Early Access.

Get ready to immerse yourself in EA Sports FC 24's thrilling virtual football universe. Anticipate an authentic experience with over 19,000 licensed players, an extensive selection of leagues, and hypermotion V and Playstyles.

Furthermore, including women players in the ultimate team further expands the game possibilities allowing for diverse team-building opportunities and play strategies.

