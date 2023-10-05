eFootball 2024 club acks: All teams, best players, and more

eFootball 2024 has been available on PC, Console, and Mobile devices since September 7, 2023. Konami rebranded its PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) franchise and now provides yearly updates to the title. To celebrate the launch of the 2024 update, the developer has released various club and player packs. Club packs include opportunities to improve the players' gaming experience, creating a platform for them to start their eFootball 2024 journey with a sturdy roster.

Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and Arsenal FC club packs were released on October 5, 2023, with three more club packs to come soon. In this article, we explore the contents of the three club packs available in eFootball 2024.

eFootball 2024 club packs offer manager boosters, players, and more

FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and Arsenal FC are affiliated with eFootball 2024, making them the teams licensed in the title. Earning more coins in-game can help you acquire club packs that offer intriguing boosters, players, and coaching affinities. Here is how all the club packs shape up:

FC Barcelona club pack

The FC Barcelona club pack in eFootball 2024 features manager Xavi with a Ball Control booster and 11 highlight players from FC Barcelona.

Booster effects

+1 increase to the “Ball Control” player stat of all players in the team.

Team playstyle proficiency

Possession Game – 85

Quick Counter – 70

Long Ball Counter – 18

Out Wide – 42

Long Ball – 25

Coaching affinity

Increases Experience Points of midfielders during a match by 300%.

Players in the pack (with ratings)

Robert Lewandowski – 85

Frenkie de Jong – 84

Ilkay Gundogan – 84

Jules Kounde – 84

Marc Andre ter Stegen – 84

Pedri – 84

Gavi – 83

Joao Cancelo – 83

Joao Felix – 84

Andreas Christensen – 82

Sergi Roberto – 80

Club pack price: 1,500 coins

Manchester United club pack

The Manchester United club pack features manager Erik Ten Hag with a Speed booster. Moreover, it includes 11 highlight players from the English club.

Booster effects

+1 increase to the Speed player stat of all players in the team.

Team playstyle proficiency

Possession Game – 51

Quick Counter – 66

Long Ball Counter – 85

Out Wide – 70

Long Ball – 40

Coaching affinity

Match Experience Points gained by players who are 23 years old or below get increased by 100%.

Players in the pack (with ratings)

Casemiro – 85

Bruno Fernandes – 83

Lisandro Martinez – 83

Mason Mount – 83

Marcus Rashford – 83

Raphael Varane – 83

Andre Onana – 84

Christian Eriksen – 82

Rasmus Hojlund – 82

Aaron Wan Bissaka – 81

Victor Lindelof – 81

Club pack price: 1,500 coins

Arsenal FC club pack

The Arsenal FC club pack in eFootball 2024 features manager Mikel Arteta with a Low Pass booster and includes 11 highlight players from the team.

Booster effects

+1 increase to the Low Pass player stat of all players in the team.

Team playstyle proficiency

Possession Game – 85

Quick Counter – 71

Long Ball Counter – 68

Out Wide – 73

Long Ball – 20

Coaching affinity

Match Experience Points gained by players who are 23 years old or below are increased by 100%.

Players in the pack (with ratings)

Bukayo Saka - 86

Martin Odegaard - 85

Declan Rice - 84

Gabriel Jesus - 84

Gabriel Martinelli - 84

William Saliba - 84

Aaron Ramsdale - 83

Kai Havertz - 83

Ben White - 82

Gabriel Magalhaes - 83

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 81

Club pack price: 1,500 coins

Check out the eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 patch notes to know the latest improvements made in the title. For more eFootball content, follow Sportskeeda.