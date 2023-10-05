eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 patch notes - Gameplay improvements, new updates, and more

eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 is the first major update of the new season, and it comes within one month since the seasonal reset. The latest update is available on all platforms, including PC and consoles. Players will have to install the latest version from their respective stores. Thereafter, they can try out all the tweaks and data changes that have been included in the latest patch by Konami.

eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 isn't a radical overhaul since it closely follows September's major reset. However, it includes some key changes that have been requested by players over the last few weeks. Some of it is related to UI optimization, while other tweaks will directly affect the gameplay.

Players will be hoping the latest eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 patch will solve some of the persistent issues present at launch.

eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 could improve the gameplay features to delight the players

Konami has continued to work on their football game to improve it, although a lot of work is still left for eFootball 2024 to become a true competitor against major titles like EA FC 24. However, the focus of eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 will be towards solving immediate issues that have been detected over the last four weeks.

eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 gameplay fixes and adjustments

Passing

Implemented adjustments to alleviate the issue of players not being able to receive passes adequately.

Goalkeeper

Fixed the issue where goalkeepers may get off the ground in an unnatural manner.

Fixed the issue where goalkeepers may carry the ball out of the 18-yard box when performing a "Drop Ball" command.

Fixed the issue where goalkeepers may sometimes be unable to catch a slow low-bouncing ball.

Fouls

Fixed the issue where fouls are not correctly called when a collision occurs between your player and an opponent player that kicked the ball while being off balance.

AI

Implemented adjustments so that players will adequately dodge away from nearby teammates.

Fixed an issue where defenders are unable to keep up against the ball-holder under certain conditions. This issue is triggered if the option "AI-controlled" is selected for [Match Settings] > [Player Controls] in Events.

eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 feature additions

Confirmation messages will now be displayed when attempting to release non-Standard players in order to prevent unintentional player releases.

Changed the display order of [Release] and [Lock] when selecting multiple players in [eFootball™ World] > [My Team] > [Players].

Added a functionality that will notify you of any Nominating Contracts that are about to expire. This notification will be shown in [eFootball™ World] > [Contract] > [Special Player List] if any Contract is less than 1 week away from reaching its Date of Validity.

Implemented changes to the outer frame of Epic Player Cards when they are being displayed in a smaller size, such as in the My Team screen.

Added selectable Authentic Teams in "Trial Match"/"Friend Match."

eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 data updates and additions

Updated club data for the 2023-24 AFC Champions League season.

SC Corinthians Paulista, CR Flamengo, SC Internacional, São Paulo F.C., and CR Vasco da Gama will be shown with their licensed names.

Updated licenses.

3 Stadiums have been added to the game: Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo, Neo Química Arena, Estádio Beira-Rio.

The following data has also been updated:

Team data

Player photos, graphics, and data

Manager photos and data

Strips

Boots

Balls

Goalkeeper's Gloves

Club emblems

League and competition emblems

Stadium graphics

Trophies

Media backdrops

Pitch-side advertising boards

Cinematics and animations

Commentary

eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 global improvements

A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode and matches, with the aim of improving the overall gaming experience.

eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 general fixes and bug removals

The Career Objective "Develop Players to Max Level" is not completed when a player reaches his max level via the Player Action "Legacy Transfer."

After performing Legacy Transfer under [Dream Team] > [Game Plan], transitioning to the Managers page in [Tactics] > [Change Manager] may result in the "Finished Legacy Transfer" alert message being displayed again.

Career Objectives may be completed even if the completion conditions have not been achieved.

The match may be resumed unintentionally during a Quick Restart. This may be triggered when attempting a restart in your own 18-yard box and is caused by a non-kicktaker accidentally touching the ball.

Results of Penalty Shoot-outs may be displayed incorrectly in certain languages.

Preset Tactics changes cannot be performed during a Quick Restart.

When users create or enter a Match Room in [eFootball™ World] > [Dream Team] > [Match] > [Friend Match] > [Create 1 vs 1 Match Room] with an empty spot in their Game Plan, selecting [To Match] after filling that spot within the Match Room may result in the message "You can join the next match once this one has ended." being displayed and users may fail to proceed to match.

The "In It Together" goal celebration prompt seems to disappear in Co-op matches. This is triggered if a user who was not the goal-scorer chooses to skip the performance.

Certain players may miss the ball when attempting to perform a Stunning kick command.

The goalkeeper fails to clear or trap a ball that was punted backward from a teammate who is close to the halfway line, resulting in an own goal.

While eFootball 2024 v3.1.0 brings some important set of changes, plenty of work remains for Konami to take care of. Modes like the Manager Mode are yet to be added despite several promises made by the developers in the past.