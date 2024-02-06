EA Sports has officially announced the EA FC 24 Title Update 9 patch notes, which will soon be available on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. However, the developer usually keeps the same changes across all platforms, including the current-gen consoles. This update seems to be a major one, with certain changes to the overall gameplay.

The EA FC 24 Title Update 9 patch notes would be the first major update after the TOTY promo, which made a significant impact with the introduction of promo cards with two playstyle+. Based on the patch notes, it appears that trivelas or outside foot shots are set to get a major nerf.

That said, this article covers all the major changes in the upcoming update.

EA FC 24 Title Update 9 patch Ultimate Team changes

Addressed the following issues:

A stability issue could have occurred when placing a previously Evolved Player Item in an Evolution slot.

Some Player Item rarities could have been displayed incorrectly.

The News menu video player did not expand to full screen.

On rare occasions, pyrotechnics could have appeared in the center of the pitch.

EA FC 24 Title Update 9 patch Career Mode changes

Addressed the following issues:

In Player career, duplicate requests could have appeared in the Decisions tab.

Youth Players could have had the Chip Shot PlayStyles without meeting its requirements.

In Player Career, some Training Drills did not use the player’s created Pro.

EA FC 24 Title Update 9 patch Gameplay changes

Made the following changes:

Improved AI teammate positioning and marking decision making in cutback scenarios.

Reduced effectiveness of Outside Foot Shots for players with or without the Trivela PlayStyle and PlayStyle+.

Moderately reduced Outside Foot Shot accuracy.

Reduced the maximum potential amount of top spin the ball can have from an Outside Foot Shot.

Updated player selection logic when using Secondary Contain.

‌Addressed the following issues:

Improved referee foul calling logic inside the box following a clearance attempt.

Sometimes, the attacking player could have unintentionally stumbled over a slide tackling defender’s arms when attempting to avoid them.

In some situations, the goalkeeper could have incorrectly picked up the ball after it was passed by a teammate’s foot.

EA FC 24 Title Update 9 patch General, Audio, and Visual changes

Made the following changes:

Updated some ad boards, player models, trophies, crown chants, kits, hair, sleeve sponsors and badges, boots, balls, star heads, stadium themes, VIP Areas, match scenes, and tifos.

‌Addressed the following issues:

In some set piece Skill Games, the defensive wall was not always positioned as intended.

In some set piece Practice Arena situations, the defending side did not always position their wall as intended.

Addressed instances of the UI not displaying correctly during some Skill Games.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of placeholder text and images.

It remains to be seen when the Title Update 9 will be released on the current-gen systems and if there will be any other changes besides those mentioned here.