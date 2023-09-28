How to do Marcus Rashford's Think celebration in EA FC 24?

EA Sports promised to include realistic features in the recent installment of their football franchise, EA FC 24. Marcus Rashford’s Think celebration has become a sensation in the football community and gained popularity when the Manchester United forward openly talked about his mental health struggles during the 2022-23 season. After scoring a goal, Marcus Rashford stands still and points to his temple, denoting the importance of taking care of your mental health and prioritizing it in all circumstances.

Numerous globally recognized celebrations, like Cristiano Ronaldo's "Siu" and Roberto Baggio's "All Ears," can be performed by players after scoring a goal in the title. This might make some wonder if they can emulate Rashford's Think movement as well.

The answer is yes. In this article, you will learn how to pull off this goal celebration in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 introduces Marcus Rashford’s meaningful celebration with commendable graphical animations

EA FC 24 announced new features and game mechanics to improve the players' experience. Resembling real-life behaviors was the focal objective of the developer, and adding popular celebrations like the Think enhanced the engagement of the players with the title.

Meaningful celebrations by well-known players influence sections of the football community globally. Players like Bukayo Saka and Joshua Kimmich have performed Rashford’s celebration on multiple instances. Therefore, EA Sports FC 2024 has introduced such celebrations with lifelike graphical animations. You can implement the Think celebration by following some simple steps.

How to perform the Think celebration in EA FC 24

There are two ways to achieve the iconic Think celebration. The first way is to score with Marcus Rashford himself and hold on to the A/X button on your PlayStation or Xbox controller. However, this method only works when you use it on him.

To perform the celebration with other players on PlayStation, you must hold the L2 button while pressing the square button twice as you score a goal to successfully execute it.

Xbox players can perform Marcus Rashford’s Think celebration by holding on to the LT button and double-tapping the X button at the same time after they score a goal.

Pulling off this celebration with players like Toni Kroos, Erling Haaland, and Cristiano Ronaldo is recommended due to the exemplary animation quality of goal celebrations in the title.

Check out how to perform all the new celebrations of EA FC 24 to enhance your gaming journey.