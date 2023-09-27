All new celebrations in EA FC 24 and how to perform them

EA FC 24 has a lot of new content in terms of gameplay modes and features, but these aren’t all the additions made to the game this year. New celebrations have also been introduced, including options that are specific to certain footballers. Whether you are a veteran of the FIFA series or are new to the series, you'll be able to perform them quite easily.

There are plenty of celebrations to choose from in EA FC 24. They might not have any direct impact on the gameplay, but they allow you to showcase your flair after scoring a goal.

Celebrations are available across all game modes, as well as both online and offline matches.

How to perform all new celebrations in EA FC 24

Each year, EA Sports adds new celebrations to their annual football simulator release, and EA FC 24 is no different. The title’s launch is historic, as the FIFA tag has been dropped from the franchise for the first time in history. However, much of the gameplay remains the same, including the different ways of performing the celebrations:

All Ears - Hold L1 and press Triangle on PS/Hold LB and press Y on Xbox

Bye - Hold L1 + R3 on PS/Hold LB and press RS on Xbox

Faking It - Hold L2 + Left Left/Hold LT + Left Left

Flex - Hold L1 + Square/ Hold LB + X

No Look - Hold R1 + Turn the R3 full 360 clockwise/ Hold RB + Turn the RS full 360 clockwise

Rock On - Hold L2 + R3/ Hold LT + RS

Slide and Scratch - Hold L1 + Left Left / Hold LB + Left Left

Think - Hold L2 + Press Square twice + Hold LT + Press X twice

Interestingly, some of these celebrations are personal ones. For example, Think became popular when Marcus Rashford used it after scoring his goals last season. However, you can replicate it with every footballer in EA FC 24.

EA Sports has introduced the personal celebrations of three footballers in the game:

Ashley Barnes

Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcus Rashford

To perform these celebrations, all you need to do is press the Square/X button on your PlayStation/Xbox controllers, respectively. However, they can only be activated when using the footballers listed.