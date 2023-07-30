New Xbox controller Stormcloud Vapor to launch soon: Prices, release date, and more

Leaks suggest another Xbox controller variant is right around the corner. Launching next week on August 8, this special edition joystick focuses on minimalism based on a pure white base. Codenamed "Jemez," this upcoming item was leaked by reliable Twitter leaker @billbil_kun on Dealabs. Previously, it was speculated that the controller would be based on the upcoming Forza Motorsport game. However, based on past launch trends, this seems to be unlikely.

The upcoming Stormcloud Vapor controller won't add anything new to the Xbox Series X and Series S Wireless joystick formula. It will be an aesthetic overhaul for those who don't prefer the base model design. This controller will be the next in the line of special camos for arguably one of the most popular joysticks on the market.

Price of the new Xbox Stormcloud Vapor controller

US: $69.99

$69.99 EU: €69.99

The new and upcoming colorway for the Xbox Wireless controller will be sold for $69.99, which is a standard price to ask for a joystick of this caliber.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is priced the same, but it is $10 more than the price of the base model Xbox Wireless controllers.

Release date of the Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller

Annoucement: August 8, 2023

August 8, 2023 Availability: October 10, 2023

There is a bit of uncertainty surrounding the release date of the upcoming Xbox controller. While leaks suggest the joystick is headed to the market on August 8, @billbil_kun hints that the Redmond-based tech juggernaut might change the launch date depending on unknown factors.

billbil-kun @billbil_kun

UPCOMING RELEASE



Check out everything we know about the new Xbox Wireless Controller to be released soon, codenamed



Xbox Jemez



#Xbox #ForzaMotorsport

dealabs.com/magazine/manet… EXCLUSIVEUPCOMING RELEASECheck out everything we know about the new Xbox Wireless Controller to be released soon, codenamedXbox Jemez

The controller might also be available for purchase starting October 10, the release date of Forza Motorsport. While leaks suggest that the Stormcloud Vapor controller will be a special edition version geared toward the fans of the game have been annulled, this doesn't mean the upcoming Forza title won't get a specific model.

Mircosoft has been on an Xbox controller launch spree this year. Before the upcoming Stormcloud Vapor, we saw the Stellar Shift in February, the Velocity Green and the Elite V2 in red and blue in March, the Redfall limited edition in April, the Sunkissed Vibes OPI in May, and the Starfield Limited Edition in June. This month, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-based pizza-scented controller debuted, although it won't be up for sale.