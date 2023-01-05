Asus reveals Xbox controller ROG Rakiri Pro with LED screen at CES 2023 - Release date, features, and more

Asus' upcoming ROG Rakiri Pro, announced earlier today at the CES 2023, could become the industry standard for Xbox-licensed controllers due to its unique features. In the controller market, the scope for innovation is relatively limited due to the simple nature of the product. However, third-party providers have routinely tried to push the boundaries.

Asus has built up a rich legacy in building PC peripherals. The company has been among the leading performers in the market, thanks to its varied offerings across different segments, which has allowed it to stamp its authority. The brand is again at the forefront, and the ROG Rakiri Pro could be a game changer.

While none of the details have been released, the upcoming controller looks like a unique addition at first glance. Moreover, some of the features on this device could make it the ideal choice for Xbox gamers.

CES 2023: The ROG Rakiri Pro from Asus could be one of the best Xbox-licensed controllers available to PC players

Since the 5th ROG Rakiri Pro will be Xbox-licensed from the get-go, it will be usable on both PC and console. Many fans would like to know the release date and pricing of the controller.

Asus didn't reveal anything meaty at CES 2023, but a launch later in the year is expected. There are hints of the product coming in Q1 based on the release date of similar items announced at CES 2023.

The unique feature seems to be the inclusion of a tiny 1.3" OLED screen, which sits right on top of the Xbox logo. This screen has plenty of functions to perform and adds to the QoL element of the device.

The screen will be perfect for players to check which profile they are on if they have multiple ones. It can also showcase the status of mic connections, battery life, and more, making it much more streamlined for the users. Additionally, the OLED screen can easily maintain things like battery life and more.

The ROG Rakiri Pro also comes with on-the-fly switching of profiles with manual buttons. Such features are usually available on premium controllers from Xbox and PlayStation, and Asus has even included a button remapping on their devices.

With customizable sensitivity and trigger buttons, the ROG Rakiri Pro will also offer full manual tinkering of controls. Asus announced the same at CES 2023, and all such customizations can be done using a dedicated application.

Asus has also announced that its upcoming controller will support Bluetooth and Type-C connectivity. The latter will be mandatory for those who want to use the controller with their Xbox Series XlS. PC players can also go for the wireless option if they want to do so.

The first impressions of the ROG Rakiri Pro unveiled at CES 2023 are quite promising. It remains to be seen what kind of price it will command and when Asus starts shipping its Xbox-licensed controller worldwide.

