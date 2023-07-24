Microsoft launches pizza-scented Xbox controller, you just can't eat it

In recent news, Microsoft has launched a pizza-scented Xbox controller. This new release is part of the Redmond-based tech juggernaut's marketing campaign for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, Mutant Mayhem. Gamers won't be able to buy this controller outright, however. It is only available as part of a giveaway.

Microsoft has called it the “world’s first-ever pizza-scented controller," which is the only selling point of this new variant. It comes with a massive pizza slice-shaped diffuser in the back, which emits the iconic scent.

Other than this, gamers also get a custom Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed skin for the controller, which adds to the overall vibe. According to TMNT lore, the turtles' favorite meal is pizza, justifying this custom-scented livery.

How to win the pizza-scented Xbox controller in the giveaway?

The four editions of the Xbox Teenage Ninja Turtle pizza-scented controllers (Image via Microsoft)

The rules for entering the giveaway are simple — retweet Microsoft Xbox's original sweepstakes tweet that announced this upcoming controller style. The promotion kicks off today, July 24, and will run till August 13, 2023. A winner will be chosen at random among those who retweet this post.

There are four editions of this limited edition controller, featuring a custom livery of each of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Microsoft hasn't confirmed how many of these Xbox controllers will be part of the prize pool. However, we are expecting more than 10 lucky winners to get their hands on these pizza-scented joysticks.

Xbox Game Pass @XboxGamePass



follow @XboxGamePass & RT this post with



be sure to see @TMNTMovie in theatres 8/2/23 in the US!



ages 18+. ends 08/13/23. rules: pic.twitter.com/h6P3sjcvu7 the pizza party never stops with these guysfollow @XboxGamePass & RT this post with #XboxTMNTMoviesweepstakes for a chance to win these TMNT-inspired controllers!be sure to see @TMNTMovie in theatres 8/2/23 in the US!ages 18+. ends 08/13/23. rules: xbx.lv/3OtVY2x

Other than this, Microsoft is also hosting an in-person event for fans to check out the customized Xbox controller in New York City. On August 2, 2023, the official date for TMNT Mutant Mayhem's release in the US, gamers can visit the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue anytime between 4-7 PM ET to attend the event.

Besides the customized design, this new controller is pretty much the same as any other Xbox wireless controller for gaming. Although Microsoft markets this joystick as a great option for playing titles like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, we don't believe gamers will get any extra edge other than the scent of delicious pizza.