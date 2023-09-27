Is EA FC 24 cross platform?

Come September 29, 2023, fans all over the world will be able to start their new adventures in EA FC 24, which is the continuation of the popular FIFA series. Despite dropping the renowned tag for the first time in history, there will be plenty of similarities between the upcoming launch and the previous releases. While there are plenty of exciting features in store for the community, cross-platform play will be limited.

This is despite the fact that EA FC 24 will be available on a wide variety of platforms. It will be released on both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, PC (current-gen only), and Nintendo Switch (separate version). This ensures that fans on all platforms will be able to enjoy the game, but they won't be able to pick up where they left off on another platform. EA Sports already clarified this during the previous deep dive trailers that were conducted in July and August 2023.

EA FC 24 will have benefitted from having cross-platform functionality

Cross-platform in video games typically refers to the ability to carry over progress from one console or device to another without having to start fresh. This feature has become increasingly common in modern video games, and blockbuster releases like Baldur's Gate 3 allow players to transfer their progression between different platforms easily.

EA FC 24 players will have no such option, irrespective of whether they're playing on a current-gen or old-gen console. While they can use the same EA account to save their progress on multiple devices, the save will be limited to the platform on which it was created.

If you are using the same EA account on two or more platforms, when you log in to the EA FC 24 web app, you will have to switch to the version you want, and the app will then show the progress that you have made.

This was the case with previous releases like FIFA 23 and FIFA 22 as well. Last year witnessed the full-scale implementation of crossplay, which was highly beneficial for the community.

Fans who were hoping to see the cross-platform feature making its way into EA FC 24 were disappointed by the announcement. In fact, players will have to get separate copies if they want to play on multiple platforms. Moreover, crossplay is also divided across different generations, as PC can play with Xbox Series XlS and PS5 only, while PS4 and Xbox One will be grouped together. Nintendo Switch will be a separate platform entirely, with its own Ultimate Team 24 market.

It's unlikely that cross-platform will be made available in EA FC 24 at a later date. However, the feature will likely be included in next year's installment.