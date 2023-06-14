How to link Apex Legends account with the EA Account

Apex Legends is one of the industry's most popular battle royale games developed by Respawn Entertainment, a studio under Electronic Arts. The title features a fast-paced, squad-based BR experience. Since EA is the game's publisher, players must link their active platform account with their EA account to play online.

Furthermore, the title allows cross-platform play but not cross-progression. Thus, players cannot play Apex Legends on multiple platforms using the same account. If users want to change platforms, they must link their EA account to the platform they are moving to.

How to link the Apex Legends platform account to the EA account?

To link your EA account to your Apex Legends platform account, you must go through a few procedures, and there are two methods you can opt for. The steps you must take are as follows:

Through your platform

Open Apex Legends on your PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch. Upon booting for the first time, a prompt will appear where you will be asked to sign into your EA account. Enter your email address and password of your primary EA account to log in. After logging in, your accounts will be linked.

Through EA Help

Visit the EA help page, help.ea.com. At the top right corner, you will see the option Log in/Sign in. Click the login option. Select the option to sign in using your platform credentials to continue. In the pop-up, enter your platform's login information. After completion of the steps, your accounts will be linked.

How to verify that your Apex Legends and EA accounts are successfully linked?

To check whether the accounts are linked, visit the Connection page in the EA account setting or simply click myaccount.ea.com.

Navigate to the ''Connections'' section, and there you will be able to see any Xbox gamertags or PlayStation Network Online IDs that are linked to your EA Account. However, Nintendo Accounts won't be shown here.

Can you link multiple platform account IDs to your EA account?

The answer is no. An EA account will only allow you to link one platform account at a time. This means you must create a new EA Account to link to your additional platform accounts since you can't link a single EA Account to two PlayStation Network IDs. An alert stating "Linked accounts found" will appear if you try linking multiple accounts.

If you already have numerous platform accounts linked to an EA Account, they will remain linked, but you cannot link more. It is advised that you select preferred accounts when linking them together.

How to unlink your platform account from your EA account?

Unlinking your Apex Legends accounts may result in problems with Battle Pass leveling, item unlocks, and other errors. Furthermore, once you unlink the accounts and link them to a new one, you cannot unlink them again for six months.

To unlink the accounts, you need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the EA account setting site. Navigate to the "Connection" section. Locate the account you wish to unlink and click the "Unlink" option to the right of it. Check the box next to "I understand and wish to continue." Now click Unlink.

The information provided here is all players need to know about linking accounts in Apex Legends.

