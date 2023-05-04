FIFA 23 "Unable to Connect to EA Servers" error (2023): How to check server status?

FIFA 23 players worldwide have been complaining for the past few hours that they have been unable to get into the game. The "Unable to Connect to EA servers" error was cited as the cause, leaving many to wonder whether the popular sports game servers are down. EA FIFA Direct tweeted recently that they were aware of and investigating the issue.

While a connection to the EA servers isn't mandatory for playing the offline FIFA 23 modes, players do require one if they wish to play the Ultimate Team. Server issues like this negatively affect the player's experience with the game.

For those wondering how to check the server status and whether they are up, this article helps out with it.

How can FIFA 23 players check server status?

Since the issue has persisted for several hours now, players are eager to dive back into their favorite football game. To stay updated regarding any subsequent news on the ongoing "Unable to Connect to EA servers" error, they are advised to follow EA FIFA Direct's official Twitter channel.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA Servers and will provide an update in this thread when available. We are investigating reports of some players being unable to connect to EA Servers and will provide an update in this thread when available.

The official tweet regarding the current issue also assured fans that the developers will "provide an updated in [the] thread when available." Developers utilize this Twitter channel to communicate important issues surrounding FIFA 23, including upcoming updates, server maintenance breaks, in-game errors, and more.

If the issue persists even after an official communication stating that it has been resolved, players can try other ways to fix it. These include restarting the device they are using, restarting their router, or changing the DNS server.

EA Help @EAHelp Something's up with our online services, but we're on it. In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to your account. We’ll get you back in your game as soon as we can. Something's up with our online services, but we're on it. In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to your account. We’ll get you back in your game as soon as we can.

EA Help's official Twitter channel also recently posted that they had noticed significant issues with their online services and were addressing them. The tweet continued that players may be unable to "connect to online modes, buy games, or log in to [their] account" meanwhile until the matter is resolved.

Given the severity of the matter, it looks like FIFA 23 players may have to wait a little longer before they can connect to the servers and jump into the Ultimate Team Mode. The replies under the tweets are filled with players expressing their grievances regarding the issue and the subsequent wait.

Apart from the two official social media accounts, they can also watch for other third-party websites like Downdetector to check whether the issues have been resolved. Since EA's online services are affected, players might also suffer similar issues with other titles.

