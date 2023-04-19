FIFA 23 server downtime (April 19): Servers to be taken down at 6 am UTC

EA Sports announced via Twitter that the FIFA 23 servers will undergo maintenance later today, April 19. During the maintenance period, certain game modes will be unavailable to players. The FIFA 23 servers usually undergo maintenance when there's a title update. This isn't the reason behind today's maintenance, but EA Sports hasn't mentioned the exact cause either.

It's worth noting that the maintenance will affect all platforms and even some older FIFA releases, starting from FIFA 18.

The April 19 maintenance of FIFA 23 will be a lengthy affair

Server maintenance can be hugely disruptive for players. While offline modes are available in FIFA 23, much of the hardcore action occurs online. The latter is heavily affected when servers go down, as matchmaking is completely disabled.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on April 19, 6 AM - 11 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected from or unable to access online services.



Today's maintenance will begin at 6 am UTC and will be a five-hour affair as per the available information. If the original schedule is maintained, FIFA 23 players can enjoy all the game modes starting at 11 am UTC. Those outside the UK can adjust their timings based on time-zone differences.

Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the start of the maintenance. This schedule is likely to be followed across all the games and platforms. Readers should conclude their gameplay sessions before the specified time period to prevent data loss.

It's also worth noting that maintenance can be extended, which has occurred in the past. Players can follow Sportskeeda and official sources to learn about any changes in the schedule.

Despite the unavailability of online modes, players can still enjoy the game's offline offerings, including the popular career mode. Players can choose their favorite football clubs and take them to new heights of glory. They can make the game as challenging or as easy as they want and take on AI-controlled teams.

The Volta mode is another interesting mode that has been improved in the latest release. It's a modified version of the older FIFA Street series, allowing players to take the battle across different formats.

Online friendlies, co-op, Pro Clubs, and Ultimate Team will be out of order until the maintenance is over.

