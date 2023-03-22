FIFA 23 server downtime (March 22): Servers to be taken down at 3:00 AM UTC

FIFA 23 is undergoing server maintenance in preparation for Title Update 9, which will introduce plenty of changes in the game. To ensure a smooth transition, EA Sports has temporarily taken down the title's servers.

The upcoming update is routine in nature, so players don't have to worry much. Server maintenance is a regular affair whenever a Title Update goes live in FIFA 23.

Let's now take a look at all the important information associated with the latest server downtime. This includes both the start and end times as well as the affected game modes and platforms.

FIFA 23's latest server downtime comes in the wake of new tournaments and gameplay changes

On March 21, 2023, EA Sports released the patch notes for Title Update 9. The update introduces two new tournaments from women's football as well as tweaks to certain gameplay features. All these inclusions can be enjoyed once the maintenance is over.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on Mar 22 from 3 AM UTC to 10 AM. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services on all platforms.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to each maintenance.



Titles impacted: FIFA 18 - 23 on all platforms. We have a scheduled maintenance on Mar 22 from 3 AM UTC to 10 AM. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services on all platforms.Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to each maintenance.Titles impacted: FIFA 18 - 23 on all platforms.

The latest server downtime started at 3:00 am UTC. Matchmaking was restricted 30 minutes prior in order to prevent players from losing any in-game progress or resources. Per the schedule, the maintenance will end at 10:00 am UTC. Unless there's any change, this maintenance will be one of the longer ones with a seven-hour window.

All online game modes will be unavailable during this time. This includes the popular Ultimate Team mode. Players trying to log in to their accounts will face errors. This will continue as long as the maintenance is live.

Online matchmaking across friendlies will also be restricted. This applies to FIFA 23 on all platforms, as EA Sports has targeted a simultaneous release. Players can try out the offline content during this time, including the Career Mode.

Readers must remember that maintenance can be extended by EA Sports without prior notice. They should follow the company's official Twitter handle for all the latest updates about it.

Poll : 0 votes