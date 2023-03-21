FIFA 23 Title Update 9 patch notes: Women's football, data updates, and more

EA Sports has announced Title Update 9's patch notes that are going to be released soon for FIFA 23. This is a continuation of the existing work being done by the developers to make improvements to the game.

Title Update 9's main focus is elsewhere, as stated by the patch notes. Two new competitions from women's football were announced at the start of March, and they will be added to FIFA 23 in the upcoming update. There are also some changes to kits and squads.

Following FIFA 23's release on September 30, there have been plenty of changes and tweaks. Some of it directly impacts the gameplay like nerfs to trivela shots during the second Title Update.

FIFA 23's Title Update 9 is great news for fans of women's football

EA Sports has consistently increased coverage for women's football in the FIFA series. FIFA 23 has the greatest number of options compared to the previous versions, and it's all set to increase once Title Update 9 goes live.

The biggest change will be the introduction of the UEFA Women's Champions League and National Women's Soccer League. The former is an elite European competition involving women's football, while the latter is the top flight in the United States.

General, Audio, and Visual changes in Title Update 9

Added the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) to the Kick Off and Tournaments.

Added the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to Kick Off, Online Seasons and Friendlies, as well as Tournament.

Added four new Women's clubs: Real Madrid C.F., VFL Wolfsburg, Juventus, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Updated some kits, star heads, competition bios, tifos, credits, logos, armbands, badges, anthems, substitution boards, stadia, balls, ad boards, tattoos, facial accessories, trophies, and pitch flags.

Added 10 new signature celebrations.

Gameplay changes in Title Update 9

Players with the Explosive AcceleRATE archetype now accelerate slightly faster during the early stages of a requested sprint.

When intercepting the ball while jockeying, the player is now better able to take control of the ball instead of it bouncing away from the player.

Increased accuracy of Driven Ground Passes made to teammates ahead of the ball carrier, in situations where the passer is under no pressure from defenders.

Improved contextual logic when determining if a Standing Tackle request should lead to a defending player performing a Standing Tackle or a Push/Pull, resulting in more Standing Tackles being performed than Pushes or Pulls.

Slightly increased the likelihood of a knuckleball shot occurring when requesting a Power Shot.

Decreased the speed that the ball can travel at from a free kick taken with the outside of the foot.

Slightly decreased the range required for a defender to attempt a tackle without being requested to do so.

Increased consistency of flicking the ball if the ball was in the air.

In some cases, a player could take longer than intended to start sprinting with the ball when a sprint was requested.

Goalkeepers could have sometimes anticipated shots too quickly. This was most noticeable in 1 on 1 situations.

Improved referee logic when determining potential penalty kick fouls near the edge of the box.

In rare cases, the camera would not position itself as intended for penalty kicks.

When performing a tackle near the touchline, defenders could sometimes kick the ball out of play more often than intended.

Title Update 9 will go live very soon in FIFA 23. Players should expect a server maintenance prior to the update being implemented, and it will be done across all available platforms.

