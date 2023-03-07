FIFA 23 set to introduce UWCL and NWSL - Release dates, confirmed squads, and more

The UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) and National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) are all set to be added to FIFA 23 this month. The news was officially confirmed by EA Sports via an official blog post.

Women's football has been given plenty of importance in the latest edition of the game, with the introduction of more teams and tournaments than ever. The reception has been quite positive, and EA Sports seems focused on bringing in more content.

The latest changes seem to be based on feedback from players who have been demanding more variety in women's football teams and tournaments. Despite FIFA 23 having decent variety initially, the community always wanted more choices.

Here is all the important information that the developers have officially confirmed in this regard.

NWSL and UWCL will be fully playable in FIFA 23 after its formal introduction

FIFA 23 players will soon have two different types of tournaments to pick from. The The UWCL is an elite European competition in women's football and features some of the biggest clubs from the continent. Meanwhile, the NWSL is the first division of women's football in the United States and features some amazing talent.

Both tournaments will officially arrive on March 15, 2023, and will be available on all platforms. They will be preceded by a title update, so players should expect a server downtime.

The UWCL will be playable across both the Exhibition mode and Kick Off. The semi-finals and finals can be played at Kick Off as players can soak in the atmosphere and even hoist the trophy. The Tournament mode will start in the quarter-finals.

While these changes will improve the existing experience, FIFA 23 players hope that the UWCL will get an extended form soon.

Four big clubs in the form of Real Madrid, Wolfsburg, Juventus, and Eintracht Frankfurt will be added to the list of available UWCL squads. Players can pick one according to their preference.

These clubs will also be added to the list of all the existing WSL and DIF teams, all of whom will be playable in the Tournament mode.

The NWSL will become the third full-time women's league to be added to FIFA 23. The American top division will feature all 12 clubs as well as their authentic squads, kits, and more.

Here is the full list of NWSL clubs that will be added to the game on March 15, 2023:

Angel City FC

Chicago Red Stars

Houston Dash

Kansas City Current

NY Gotham FC

North Carolina Courage

OL Reign

Orlando Pride

Portland Thorns FC

Racing Louisville FC

San Diego Wave FC

Washington Spirit.

All these teams will be available across different game modes and for online friendlies. Players can play the complete NWSL fixtures in the Tournament mode and take the team of their choice to the championship.

