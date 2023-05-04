Are FIFA 23 servers down (May 4)? Players report widespread issues on social media

FIFA 23 servers are reportedly in a pickle as far as the community is concerned. A major problem has seemingly arisen for many players who have since taken to social media to discuss their frustrations surrounding the game's servers. There appears to be a widespread outage that has occurred out of nowhere, leaving many confused. The timing amidst the ongoing Community TOTS celebrations will likely mar players' moods.

FIFA 23 servers going down isn’t uncommon, occurring several times in the past. EA Sports themselves halt these servers when maintenance work is done. In such cases, prior notice regarding the details is shared with the community. Today’s issues, however, are different, as there is no scheduled maintenance. While the cause of the problem remains unknown, it has caused outrage on Twitter.

Disclaimer: The server outage is limited to certain regions.

FIFA 23’s latest server issue comes after rollout of Division Rivals rewards

EA Sports hands out the Division Rivals rewards every Thursday at 8 am UK time. The problem with the servers seems to have occurred after that. While EA Sports has not officially acknowledged the problem, many players have shared screenshots of their issues.

Reeko @artofmusah #FUT23 Fifa 23 servers down and look Fifa 23 servers down and look 😂😂 #FUT23 https://t.co/MxWOdnpUpU

Numerous players have been unable to login into the game and constantly see error messages. Those logged in have matchmaking failures when trying to play a match. As things stand, there’s little players can do on their part. This seems to be a completely server-side issue; any potential fix must come from the developers.

Presently, FIFA 23 players can only remain patient and wait for the fix. If it’s a major problem, chances are that EA Sports will promptly look to solve it. Players are also advised to check their own internet connections and NAT types to ensure that the problem is not being caused from their end.

The FIFA 23 community can only hope the problem is resolved soon. The Community and Eredivisie TOTS programs have introduced some great cards that can be found in the packs. Several SBCs and objectives are live in the game, which is a great way for beginners to improve their squad.

