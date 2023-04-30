FIFA 23 Luuk De Jong TOTS Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Luuk De Jong TOTS Moments SBC is live on FIFA 23, presenting an opportunity for you to unlock an interesting card from the ongoing promo. EA Sports has introduced some amazing items for footballers who have performed extremely well in the ongoing season. Most will require you to open packs or dive into the FUT market. However, you can avoid all those with this SBC if you complete the challenge before it expires.

The first task will be to estimate the amount of FUT coins you’ll need for the fodder. This will help you better understand the value of tonight’s squad-building challenge. The best way to predict the potential costs is by going through the tasks of the Luuk De Jong TOTS Moments SBC in FIFA 23.

The Luuk De Jong TOTS Moments SBC features a useful card for FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has included two tasks in the Luuk De Jong TOTS Moments SBC. To unlock the card, you must complete both tasks according to their stated terms and conditions within the stipulated time.

Task 1 – Netherlands

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

Min 1 IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Min 83 # of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Min 85 # of players in the Squad: 11

The Luuk De Jong TOTS Moments SBC will cost about 80,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the FUT market. You can reduce this number using cards already available in your Ultimate Team Collection. The Luuk De Jong TOTS Moments SBC is available for the next six days, offering you the chance to grind fodder.

The best way to do that is by completing different resource-item challenges. Some are cheap and repeatable, so you can do them as much as you want. This will increase the stock of your fodder without you having to spend coins.

Another great alternative is to rank as high as possible in the different FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. This will unlock different packs that you can open to get more fodder. After completing the challenge, you’ll receive a 91-rated ST card that can also be played as fodder.

It’s certainly an uncanny card in terms of its stats and could require some expertise from players. While the item has some weaknesses, it features a five-star weak foot. Moreover, the 92 Pace combined with 94 Shooting could be a handful to manage for any defender in FIFA 23.

