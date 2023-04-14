FIFA Mobile Division Rivals Head to Head mode: All rewards, how to get, and more

EA Sports introduces updates in FIFA Mobile at periodic intervals to enhance the football gaming experience of mobile gamers across the world. Similarly, a new in-game update was incorporated recently which witnessed the introduction of a new season in the Division Rivals mode.

The update also saw the developers add interesting rewards in the Head to Head match mode.

Division Rivals mode in FIFA Mobile offers great rewards when gamers play Head to Head matches

End of Season Rewards

As mentioned earlier, EA Sports introduces new seasons in the game, which sees players getting rewards based on their performance in the previous season.

Here's the complete list of End of Season Rewards:

Amateur III: 100 Challenger Tokens

Amateur II: 150 Challenger Tokens

Amateur I: 200 Challenger Tokens

Pro III: 250 Challenger Tokens

Pro II: 300 Challenger Tokens

Pro I: 375 Challenger Tokens

World Class III: 500 Challenger Tokens

World Class II: 600 Challenger Tokens

World Class I: 650 Challenger Tokens

Legendary III: 725 Challenger Tokens

Legendary II: 775 Challenger Tokens

Legendary I: 825 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion III: 900 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion II: 950 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion I: 1000 Challenger Tokens and 1 Winner Trophy Token

Along with the aforementioned rewards, every tier will help FIFA Mobile players get their hands on an End of Season Reward Pack that contains multiple 102+ or above-rated Team of the Week Players, Training Transfer Items, and Coins.

Promotion Rewards

As users play more H2H matches in Division Rivals, they rise through the rankings, which helps them get Promotion Rewards. These Rewards include Training Transfer Items and Coins.

Here's an overview of the Promotion Rewards in FIFA Mobile's Head to Head mode:

Amateur II: 100 Training Transfer Items, 100k Coins

Amateur I: 150 Training Transfer Items, 150k Coins

Pro III: 200 Training Transfer Items, 200 kCoins

Pro II: 250 Training Transfer Items, 250k Coins

Pro I: 300 Training Transfer Items, 300k Coins

World Class III: 350 Training Transfer Items, 350k Coins

World Class II: 400 Training Transfer Items, 400k Coins

World Class I: 450 Training Transfer Items, 450k Coins

Legendary III: 500 Training Transfer Items, 500k Coins

Legendary II: 550 Training Transfer Items, 550k Coins

Legendary I: 600 Training Transfer Items, 600k Coins

FIFA Champion III: 650 Training Transfer Items, 650k Coins

FIFA Champion II: 700 Training Transfer Items, 700k Coins

FIFA Champion I: 750 Training Transfer Items, 750k Coins

Match Rewards

The new in-game update offers Challenger Tokens to players when they win a H2H match, and the rewards increase as they rank up.

Here's a look at the Match Rewards that FIFA Mobile players can get by playing H2H matches:

Amateur III: 5 Challenger Tokens

Amateur II: 6 Challenger Tokens

Amateur I: 9 Challenger Tokens

Pro III: 10 Challenger Tokens

Pro II: 11 Challenger Tokens

Pro I: 12 Challenger Tokens

World Class III: 13 Challenger Tokens

World Class II: 14 Challenger Tokens

World Class I: 17 Challenger Tokens

Legendary III: 18 Challenger Tokens

Legendary II: 20 Challenger Tokens

Legendary I: 21 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion III: 22 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion II: 23 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion I: 25 Challenger Tokens

With so many rewards up for grabs, many new players will look to install FIFA Mobile and play Division Rivals mode.

