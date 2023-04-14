FIFA Mobile Division Rivals Head to Head mode: All rewards, how to get, and more

EA Sports introduces updates in FIFA Mobile at periodic intervals to enhance the football gaming experience of mobile gamers across the world. Similarly, a new in-game update was incorporated recently which witnessed the introduction of a new season in the Division Rivals mode.
The update also saw the developers add interesting rewards in the Head to Head match mode.
Division Rivals mode in FIFA Mobile offers great rewards when gamers play Head to Head matches
End of Season Rewards
As mentioned earlier, EA Sports introduces new seasons in the game, which sees players getting rewards based on their performance in the previous season.
Here's the complete list of End of Season Rewards:
- Amateur III: 100 Challenger Tokens
- Amateur II: 150 Challenger Tokens
- Amateur I: 200 Challenger Tokens
- Pro III: 250 Challenger Tokens
- Pro II: 300 Challenger Tokens
- Pro I: 375 Challenger Tokens
- World Class III: 500 Challenger Tokens
- World Class II: 600 Challenger Tokens
- World Class I: 650 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary III: 725 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary II: 775 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary I: 825 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion III: 900 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion II: 950 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion I: 1000 Challenger Tokens and 1 Winner Trophy Token
Along with the aforementioned rewards, every tier will help FIFA Mobile players get their hands on an End of Season Reward Pack that contains multiple 102+ or above-rated Team of the Week Players, Training Transfer Items, and Coins.
Promotion Rewards
As users play more H2H matches in Division Rivals, they rise through the rankings, which helps them get Promotion Rewards. These Rewards include Training Transfer Items and Coins.
Here's an overview of the Promotion Rewards in FIFA Mobile's Head to Head mode:
- Amateur II: 100 Training Transfer Items, 100k Coins
- Amateur I: 150 Training Transfer Items, 150k Coins
- Pro III: 200 Training Transfer Items, 200 kCoins
- Pro II: 250 Training Transfer Items, 250k Coins
- Pro I: 300 Training Transfer Items, 300k Coins
- World Class III: 350 Training Transfer Items, 350k Coins
- World Class II: 400 Training Transfer Items, 400k Coins
- World Class I: 450 Training Transfer Items, 450k Coins
- Legendary III: 500 Training Transfer Items, 500k Coins
- Legendary II: 550 Training Transfer Items, 550k Coins
- Legendary I: 600 Training Transfer Items, 600k Coins
- FIFA Champion III: 650 Training Transfer Items, 650k Coins
- FIFA Champion II: 700 Training Transfer Items, 700k Coins
- FIFA Champion I: 750 Training Transfer Items, 750k Coins
Match Rewards
The new in-game update offers Challenger Tokens to players when they win a H2H match, and the rewards increase as they rank up.
Here's a look at the Match Rewards that FIFA Mobile players can get by playing H2H matches:
- Amateur III: 5 Challenger Tokens
- Amateur II: 6 Challenger Tokens
- Amateur I: 9 Challenger Tokens
- Pro III: 10 Challenger Tokens
- Pro II: 11 Challenger Tokens
- Pro I: 12 Challenger Tokens
- World Class III: 13 Challenger Tokens
- World Class II: 14 Challenger Tokens
- World Class I: 17 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary III: 18 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary II: 20 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary I: 21 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion III: 22 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion II: 23 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion I: 25 Challenger Tokens
With so many rewards up for grabs, many new players will look to install FIFA Mobile and play Division Rivals mode.