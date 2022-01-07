5 best free emotes in BGMI for new players

BGMI is amongst the most played action games in the country. Developed by Krafton, BGMI has become popular in the Indian gaming community due to the players' indulgence in playing the Battle Royale mode. However, the developers have introduced several features to provide relief amidst the serious gameplay.

Therefore, the popularity of emotes has risen considerably over time. Players new to BGMI, who do not wish to spend money, can also get free emotes. Here's a look at the free emotes that they can get for free.

Which are the best free emotes that new BGMI players can use?

1) Bling Emote

The Bling emote is free to use and can be used by any player who has the luck to obtain the Bling set from the Classic Crates present in the game. Classic Crates can be opened for free by accumulating Classic Crate scraps and exchanging them for Classic Crate coupons.

The Bling emote shows the character dancing to the music that comes with the clad in gold Bling set.

2) Strange Head Shake Emote

All Royale Passes provide rewards for players playing the game for free. Among the various rewards, emotes are notable mentions. The Strange Head Shake emote was available in Cycle 1 Season 3 month 6, mythic Winter Royale Pass.

Players new to the game can easily get the Strange Head Shake emote, which is available in RP rank 15. The emote shows the character shaking his hands and head in a funny way.

3) Masked Wasp Emote

The Masked Wasp emote is a free emote currently available in the Supply Crate. The emote accompanies the mythic Masked Wasp Set, which gives the character the look of a wasp. New BGMI players can obtain the emote and show it off in the lobby if they are lucky enough to get the set.

The emote shows the character plucking honey from a comb and devouring it.

4) Caitlyn - Take Aim Emote

Caitlyn - Take Aim emote is another free emote that new BGMI players can obtain by playing matches in Mirror World Mode. The emote shows the character turning into Cailyn (a League of Legends character) and taking aim with her favorite sniper rifle. However, this emote can only be used in the main lobby.

5) Jayce - Electric Orb Emote

Jayce is another League of Legends character who has appeared in BGMI due to the game's collaboration with Arcane. Jayce - Electric Orb emote is a free emote that new players can get by playing Mirror World mode and climbing through the levels of the 'Into the Island Discovery' event.

