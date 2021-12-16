5 best PUBG Mobile Lite emotes of all time

PUBG Mobile Lite, the compressed version of PUBG Mobile. Like its superior counterpart, the Lite version of the game has several in-game elements that add to the players' fun. Emoticons (emotes) bring out the players' lighter side even during the most serious matches.

Among the plenty of emotes present in the game, few have become popular due to their exciting nature.

Choosing the 5 best emotes in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Streets of Volnova

The Streets of Volnova is a fancy dance emote introduced in PUBG Mobile and its Lite version teasing the release of the Vikendi map on PUBG Mobile. Dance moves in the emote include swinging of arms and kicks in the air.

2) Dodge emote

The Dodge emote was introduced to PUBG Mobile Lite during the Season 10 Winner Pass. This emote could have been unlocked at the first level of the Winner Pass. The emote shows the character dodging bullets until they finally fall on the ground losing balance.

3) Bunny Dance

The Bunny Dance emote is one of the most popular emotes in PUBG Mobile Lite. The emote was introduced in the game along with the Winner Pass of Season 16. The Bunny Dance emote, as its name suggests, is a type of dance that appeared in the game following the trend on Tiktok.

4) Thanks emote

The Thanks emote is among the first emotes introduced in PUBG Mobile Lite back in Season 4. The emote shows the character blowing a kiss. This emote became popular over the years as players are generally seen using it to thank teammates and enemies who didn't kill them.

5) Shoulder Dance

The Shoulder Dance emote has recently become popular in the gaming community due to PUBG Mobile and BGMI YouTubers uploading videos with the character Victor dancing. The Shoulder Dance was introduced in PUBG Mobile Lite in Season 22 of Winner Pass.

Note: Keep in mind that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Players are requested not to play the game. However, they can play BGMI or wait for Krafton to release BGMI Lite.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha