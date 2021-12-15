Does PUBG Mobile Lite run better than Free Fire on 3 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire have both brought smiles to the faces of low-end device users who want to experience battle royale games on their phones but face frequent frame drops while playing other games.

PUBG Mobile Lite's ban in India impacted its market a bit. However, the craze of the game is so much amongst low-end device users that they continuously ask Krafton to release the Indian version of the game, aka BGMI Lite.

Players worldwide who are eyeing to play both games on 3GB RAM Android devices should know which game is more optimized for such devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game offers better optimisation for low-end Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite device requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite is the compressed version of PUBG Mobile. The game was primarily designed to cater to a large audience who play mobile games on low-end devices. Since the users cannot afford high-end devices and face frame-drops on PUBG Mobile, the Lite version became popular among them.

Since many users use Android devices with 3GB RAM, it is necessary for them to know the minimum device requirements set by the developers of the game for the users to play the latest 0.22.0 update.

Here's a look at the minimum device requirements:

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

Minimum RAM: 1GB

Minimum Free Space: 600 MB

Garena Free Fire device requirements

Developed by Garena, Free Fire is a pioneer in battle royale games on mobile as it was one of the first games of this particular genre to be introduced on the Google Play Store.

Free Fire has three maps - Bermuda, Kalahari and Purgatory, all of which witness millions of players worldwide per day. The game's popularity has risen mostly due to low-end device users playing this game. However, it has to be seen whether Android devices with 3 GB RAM can run the game smoothly.

Here's a look at Free Fire's minimum device requirements:

For Android devices:

OS: Android 4.4

CPU: Dual core 1.2GHz

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5GB+

For iOS devices:

OS: iOS 9

CPU: iPhone 5s

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5GB+

Conclusion

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free require a minimum of 1 GB of RAM for the game to run smoothly on Android devices. However, the Lite version of PUBG Mobile offers a more optimized and lag-free gaming experience offering up to 30 FPS in Smooth Graphics settings for users with 3GB RAM on Android devices.

While Free Fire focuses more on gameplay, PUBG Mobile Lite focuses on the smoother optimization, making the game better to plan on low-end devices.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in countries like India. Players from this region are requested to either play BGMI or wait for Krafton to release BGMI Lite.

