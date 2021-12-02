5 free games like PUBG Mobile Lite to play before BGMI Lite is announced

PUBG Mobile Lite, as the name suggests, is the more compact and optimized version of PUBG Mobile. The Lite version of the game was released in 2019 and has grown in popularity among low-end device users. However, the ban on PUBG Mobile in India in 2020 also saw a ban on PUBG Mobile Lite.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released in July 2021, but the Lite version of the game in India is yet to be launched. Although Krafton has hinted at the release of BGMI Lite, it is yet to be officially confirmed. As a result, users have moved to other free alternatives until they have access to BGMI Lite.

5 games similar to PUBG Mobile Lite that will run well on low-end devices

1) Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire was one of the first games in the battle royale genre to be released on the Google Play Store. Since then, Free Fire has come a long way, even being awarded the "Best Mobile Game of the Year 2021" at the Esports Awards 2021.

Free Fire can be played and enjoyed by PUBG Mobile Lite players in India as the game provides a similar battle royale experience.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royal Combat is developed by an Indian Company XSQUADS Tech., which has slowly risen through the ranks and has become a popular alternative to PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

ScarFall is a free-to-play (F2P) game and is popular due to the game's multiple respawn feature. One added feature of the game is the presence of modes that can be played offline.

3) Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale is developed by FuturePlay and is a crowd favorite (mostly among teenagers) due to the adorable characters present in-game. The game may not provide as great a battle royale experience as PUBG Mobile Lite, but it can be worth playing with friends while waiting for BGMI Lite to be released.

4) Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground is a cartoonish version of PUBG Mobile. The game can be addictive and really fun to play. Since Krafton has hinted that BGMI Lite might be released once BGIS 2021 is over, Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground could be a quick alternative.

5) Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Modern Strike Online has a 4.4 rating on the Google Play Store and can be an alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has seven different combat modes, with over 14 maps and 50 weapons to enhance the gaming experience.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish