Why BGMI Lite release date announcement in December seems unlikely

BGMI Lite, as the name suggests, is the lighter version of BGMI. BGMI was released in India in July, after both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in the country last year. However, BGMI Lite is yet to be released.

Players playing the game on low-end devices have faced frame drops in BGMI and have continuously asked Krafton to release the Lite version through social media posts.

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

Reasons why the BGMI Lite's release is unlikely to happen in December 2021

1) Commencement of BGIS 2021

Battlegrounds India Series (BGIS) 2021 is BGMI's first major official tournament. Since the announcement was made in August, the tournament has created a lot of hype in the Indian gaming community. With a gigantic prize pool of ₹1 Crore at stake, gamers all around the country have registered for it.

Since Krafton is busy with BGIS's in-game qualifiers (December 4 - 8) and online qualifiers (December 16 - 30) running throughout December along with BGIS: The Grind, it seems highly unlikely that BGMI Lite will be released in December.

2) No official announcement made

Although many BGMI Esports players and YouTubers like ClutchGod and Ghatak have come in support of the users, constantly urging Krafton to release an official announcement on whether BGMI Lite will be announced soon, Krafton has remained silent.

Krafton had previously created a poll on their official discord server asking users to vote on why they need the Lite version of the game to be released. However, since then, Krafton has not released any official statements or videos regarding the game's release.

3) Krafton's focus on BGMI and PUBG New State

Krafton's focus on improving BGMI and PUBG New State is evident from the regular updates in the two games. However, Krafton seems to continuously overlook the demand of users for BGMI Lite's release in December.

The mobile gaming community recently witnessed PUBG Mobile and BGMI's collaboration with Arcane, which resulted in the introduction of Mirror World. Meanwhile, Krafton also recently released a 0.9.2 update patch notes.

Note: Players are requested to play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released. Avoid playing PUBG Mobile Lite, which is banned in India.

