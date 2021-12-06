3 BGMI influencers who want BGMI Lite to be released for Indian players

BGMI Lite would be the lighter and more optimized version of its superior counterpart BGMI. Although both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India at the same time, Krafton has only released BGMI, which is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile.

Players with low-end devices suffer from issues of low frame rates and severe lag. As a result, they have raised their demands on social media asking for BGMI Lite's release.

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

What do BGMI influencers Ghatak, ClutchGod and Nishant Williams have to say about BGMI Lite's release?

1) Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare

Ghatak is a former professional BGMI Esports athlete who has successfully transitioned into the mentor and coach of GodLike Esports. Also an influencer, Ghatak often works in tandem with Krafton - the developer of BGMI. His words and actions carry a weight that has proved reliable time and again.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Debolina Banerjee, Ghatak hinted positively towards the release of BGMI Lite for Indian players. He mentioned that Krafton has listened to the pleas of fans and is trying to make things happen.

Players can expect news regarding BGMI Lite by the end of December 2021. They may also receive the good news sooner than that! (*smiles*) I am not completely sure about it, but I am positive that BGMI Lite will be released some time in the future.

2) Vivek "ClutchGod" Aabhas

ClutchGod is one of the finest BGMI IGLs in the gaming community. His calls have led his team GodLike Esports to the top of the podium several times. In an interview with Sportskeeda's Debolina Banerjee, he shared his opinion on the release of BGMI Lite for Indian players.

ClutchGod has mentioned how playing BGMI on low-end devices can hamper the gameplay experience of users. He has stood by the fan base of the Lite version and wants BGMI Lite to be released for low-end device users to enjoy the battle royale experience.

3) Nishant "Willy" Williams

Nishant Williams is a famous BGMI YouTuber, content creator and professional player. He recently acquired 100K subscribers on YouTube, and in an interview with Sportskeeda's Debolina Banerjee, Willy shared his views on the release of BGMI Lite.

When asked about whether Krafton should release the Lite version of BGMI, his response was positive, as he readily agreed on the game's release. He added,

Yes, they definitely should as many players do not have expensive phones that support the game. BGMI Lite is a really good option for people with low-end devices.

