New BGMI Lite poll in official Discord channel hints at possible India release

India has its fair share of battle royale enthusiasts who are waiting ardently for the release of BGMI Lite. Since PUBG Mobile Lite was banned in the country, Indian gamers have been asking Krafton for BGMI Lite one all social media handles fo a while. Players may soon have a reason to celebrate as Krafton has acknowledged the demand for a Lite version of BGMI and interacted with its community about the same for the first time.

Discord poll hints at BGMI Lite’s return

The poll on the Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Discord server (Image via Discord)

A poll was put up on the official Discord server of Battlegrounds Mobile India, where players were asked as to why they wanted BGMI Lite to be released. From spamming the channel to tweeting their thoughts, mobile gamers have voiced their strong opinions about the return of the lighter version of the game on various social media platforms.

Krafton has finally sent these battle royale gamers into a tizzy by asking why they want BGMI Lite. Players have the following options to choose from:

I can’t play BGMI on my low-end device.

I can play BGMI, but I’ll have better frame rates and performance in LITE version on my device.

I spent money in LITE version and want to transfer my data/inventory.

I like the maps and Skins in Lite version.

Mobile gamers have only one day to cast their votes and they can only choose one option from the above.

Pubg Mobile Lite Community @WeWantBgmiLite

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

#WeWantBGMILite

Even if this is just a poll that the developers have put up for preliminary market research, it is a step in the right direction when it comes to the development of BGMI Lite. Various BGMI influencers have also given hope to players regarding the potential release of BGMI Lite.

Ghatak’s Instagram story regarding the potential release of BGMI Lite (Image via Instagram)

In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare stated the following:

“Players can expect good news with regards to the release of BGMI Lite really soon. It might arrive by the end of December or sooner!”

As of now, Krafton has shared no official word regarding the existence or release date of BGMI Lite other than the Discord poll.

Note: APK and OBB files promoting the download of BGMI Lite are completely fake as of now. Players are requested not to install these apps as they could be ridden with malware.

