Can fans expect BGMI Lite release date soon? All you need to know

Battle royale enthusiasts with low-end Android devices are keen on the release of BGMI Lite. However, the developers of Battleground Mobile India, Krafton, have remained tight-lipped about it.

As a result, players have been flooding social media with pleas for the release of the game. Here is all that mobile gamers need to know about the debatable release of BGMI Lite.

Will BGMI Lite be released?

The release of BGMI Lite is unlikely because of the three reasons given below:

1. Unlike PUBG Mobile Lite, there are many regional versions of PUBG Mobile. Since the lighter version of the game does not have any regional variants, it is unlikely to be released.

2. The Google Play Store mentions the following with regards to the minimum device requirements of BGMI:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA minimum system requirements: Android 4.3 or above and at least 1.5 GB RAM.”

Since BGMI is compatible with low-end devices as per the requirements mentioned above, releasing a lighter variant is not worth it.

Previously we had Pubg Mobile lite as more then 70% gamers have low end devices & more then 500k YT channels with 5M+ videos of Pubg Mobile Lite.

We would love to have "Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version" hope Krafton look into this.

3. Krafton has mentioned nothing official with regards to the release of a lighter version. As a result, players should not get too excited about the release of BGMI Lite.

BGMI influencers’ take

Popular BGMI influencer and coach of GodLike Esports, Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, is of the firm belief that BGMI Lite will be released. As per Sportskeeda Esports’ source, he mentioned the following:

“Players can expect good news with regards to the release of BGMI Lite really soon. It might arrive by the end of December or sooner!”

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite see You soon! 😏 BGMI Lite see You soon! 😏

Popular BGMI gamer Maxtern has also revealed that BGMI Lite will arrive soon. His tweet regarding the same has received over 1.5K likes and 165 retweets.

Note: As per the opinion of popular BGMI influencers, a lighter version of the BR game can be expected to be released soon, but fans are requested to take the information with a bit of salt as nothing official has been confirmed.

