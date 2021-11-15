BGMI 1.7.0 update patch notes: New theme mode, Arcane monsters and more

The BGMI 1.7.0 update is rolling out soon. To keep the hype up, Krafton has uploaded a short preview of what players can expect from the latest update in the Battle Royale game.

As always, a brand new theme mode has been introduced. Players can go through the article to find out about the upcoming patch notes for the BGMI 1.7.0 update.

BGMI 1.7.0 update patch notes preview

Any mobile gamer who updates BGMI to its latest version within a set period will get two Classic Crate Coupons. To add to the tremendous popularity of Arcane, Krafton is introducing a whole new game mode called Mirror World, inspired by the world of League of Legends.

Mirror Island (Image via BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA; YouTube)

As usual, Erangel is a de-facto map where players will be able to enjoy the mode. They can be transported to Mirror Island, converted to any avatar of their choice, defeat the Arcane monsters, and return to the main battle royale map.

Wind Barrier (Image via BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA; YouTube)

Players can either enter the Piltover Mirror Island or the Zaun Mirror Island using the Wind Barrier that will appear anywhere on the map. There are four characters to choose from – Vi, Jinx, Jayce, or Caitlyn.

Hextech Crystals (Image via BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA; YouTube)

Mobile gamers can collect Hextech Crystals strewn around Erangel. They can then use these crystals to purchase items and guns from the Trade Terminal.

Arcane monsters' presence on the map (Image via BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA; YouTube)

Arcane monsters that players have to defeat on the Mirror Island will also appear around Erangel randomly. Players have the option to check their location on the map. After successfully defeating the monsters, mobile gamers can retrieve items and Hextech Crystals.

Piggyback update (Image via BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA; YouTube)

One of the most exciting features that is going to be introduced is the Piggyback feature. Here, players can give a piggyback ride to their knocked-out friend and ensure their proper safety before reviving. BGMI gamers who are carrying their friend will not be able to use a weapon or ride a vehicle.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar