30 best BGMI clan names with unique symbols

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the best battle royale games on Android and iOS platforms. Clans in BGMI are a group of players who can enjoy squad matches and complete missions to win rewards.

Clan names are usually fancy and BGMI enthusiasts like to grab the attention of other players by decorating it with unique symbols. They usually prefer name generator websites for this purpose.

Unique and quirky BGMI Clan names

With each player vying for individuality and creativity, they have multiple clan names to choose from. They can pick from the selections given below:

Hยггเςคภє Ł€Ꮆ€ŇĐS 丂умρнσηιєѕ ξvტļūτĩǾη DRÅGØÑS T乇丹M HuŇtsmΣŇ Ƒaήaticร ShÅdòW Claή Fєvєr ℑήvᎥncᎥ多ility 𒆜Dy͢͢͢ήⱥᴍi¢ Sĉøüřģė ßăßý-ßĕës ĐÄŃGÈŘOUS HŸĐRÂ Galąҳყ ცơơɠɛყɱeŋ 𐌺คĜĩÑĠ SτØrm 乇χρℓσяєяs ƤΔRΔNØƗΔ ᗪIᔕCIᑭᒪᗴᔕ ĞŁĂĐÏÂŤØŘS Bø§§es 乂SᴛʀɪᴋE ᏃᎾᎷᏰᎥᎬS Ꝉօաҟҽվʂ ƧภiƤeя Guվs I𝓃∂օmiτสbℓ𝑒 Sקeℓℓbìnders

How to create a clan in BGMI

Clan tags in BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Any BGMI player can create a clan. Once it is formed, they can invite their friends to join the team. Mobile gamers who want to create a clan need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players must open BGMI and then click the arrow option located in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Players must open BGMI and then click the arrow option located in the bottom right corner of the screen. Step 2: Mobile gamers will then have to select the “Clan” option.

Step 3: They will then need to tap on "Create Clan" option.

They will then need to tap on “Create Clan” option. Step 4: Users will have to enter the details given on the screen.

Step 5: They will then need to tap on the "Create Clan" option.

Popular Name Generator Website (Image via Nickfinder)

To set a unique name, players can head over to websites like nickfinder.com, fornite.freefire-name.com, etc., and enter the name of their choice to decorate it with unique symbols and stylish fonts.

They can also choose from the long list of suggestions listed above. Asserting one's signature with a unique clan name has never been easier.

