Kevin De Bryune and his teammate Erling Haaland have been nominated for April's FIFA 23 Premier League POTM (Player of the Month) Squad Building Challenge. For now, they will compete against each other for this trophy in the month of April. Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Alexander Isak may feature in the upcoming Premier League Team of the Season squad promo.

All the nominated players have been in blistering form recently, performing well at the end of the 2022-2023 season. EA Sports just posted the official nominees on their social media handles for this trophy, and FIFA 23 players can vote for their favorite players. The eight nominees and their base cards included in FIFA 23 are as follows:

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Eeling Haaland: 88

Diago Jota: 85

Alexander Isak: 80

Callum Wilson: 79

Ollie Watkins: 78

Eberchi Eze: 76

Dominic Solanke: 75

De Bryune and Haaland are predicted to be the favorites for the FIFA 23 Premier League POTM award for April

Manchester City chased down league leaders Arsenal emphatically, and all the credit goes to this duo. The pair recently linked up quite well for the most important match of their Premier League season, where they played against Arsenal.

The Belgian international scored two, and the Norwegian helped finish the game off quite brilliantly. Both are predicted to be the favorites for April's FIFA 23 Premier League POTM award.

De Bruyne played 322 minutes in April, scoring three. The tally includes two goals against Arsenal, along with four crucial assists. His teammate Haaland played 294 minutes last month, scoring six goals while assisting two.

Alexander Isak, one of the other nominees, also impressed EPL fans worldwide. Isak played a total of 454 minutes, scoring 4 goals to secure a Champions League spot while also assisting one of his teammates. Isak recently scored a 'Premier League Classic' against Everton, with the goal likely to be nominated for the Goal of the Season trophy.

Diago Jota's nomination comes after he played 469 minutes in April 2023. He scored five important goals, including putting the ball into the net in stoppage time against Tottenham and assisting two.

Depending on who wins, the exclusive FIFA 23 Premier League POTM item has the potential to be quite valuable. This is because it enhances both stats and overall performance despite the upcoming TOTS promo.

