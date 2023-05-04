FIFA 23 leak hints at Aymeric Laporte receiving a Flashback TOTS SBC

The Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) roster will soon be announced in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and despite not being part of the official nominee roster, Aymeric Laporte is rumored to receive a Flashback SBC version. The Spaniard has been a mainstay in Manchester City's defense for the past few seasons, impressing viewers with his technical proficiency.

Laporte was part of the Community TOTS roster in FIFA 22, which is probably the version the leaked Flashback SBC will be based on. This special item was widely regarded as one of the best defensive items in the game, and his inclusion in FIFA 23 will undoubtedly cause a lot of excitement among fans looking to add a new center-back to their lineup.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Flashback TOTS Laporte will be available as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester City has dethroned Arsenal at the top of the table and is on the verge of retaining their title after trailing behind the Gunners for most of the season. While many believe that the secret to their dominance in the league over the last decade is the consistency and technical prowess of their midfield, their defensive lineup is just as influential.

Aymeric Laporte has been incredibly impressive for the Citizens since arriving from La Liga. While he has been sidelined for most of the current season, rumors suggest that the Spanish defender will receive a Flashback TOTS version in FIFA 23 to celebrate his previous inclusion in Team of the Season.

What does the card look like?

Laporte already possesses an overpowered World Cup Stories version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While the exact overall rating and stats of the Flashback version are still unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the special item could be 91-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 84

Dribbling: 74

Shooting: 55

Defending: 92

Passing: 77

Physicality: 89

If these stats prove to be accurate, this variant will be extremely overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23. Not only does he possess the pace and domineering physical presence to be an elite-tier center-back, he also has the passing and dribbling capabilities to maintain his composure under pressure.

Laporte's base gold version is rather slow to be considered a viable option in FUT 23, but his special versions have been really desirable over the past few seasons due to the impressive pace boost provided to them. Depending on how EA Sports prices this rumored SBC, it could be an enticing proposition for gamers around the globe.

