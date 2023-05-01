Create

EA Sports reveal FIFA 23 La Liga Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees, including Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 01, 2023 17:46 GMT
La Liga TOTS nominees have been revealed (Images via EA Sports)
Team of the Season is in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports have revealed a shortlist of nominees for La Liga TOTS as well, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior leading the line. These superstars have led their teams to success with spectacular performances throughout the season. Gamers can now vote for their favorite players to reward them with special FUT items.

Despite featuring a one-sided race for the title this season, La Liga has been replete with its fair share of thrills and upsets. With the season approaching its conclusive stages, several footballers have left their mark on the league with their performances. These players, including Benzema and Vinicius Junior, have been included in the TOTS nominee shortlist for FIFA 23.

Real Madrid superstars Benzema and Vinicius Junior spearhead the La Liga TOTS nominee list in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Reigning champions Real Madrid have been rather lackluster this season compared to their usual selves. However, several of their top performers have captivated worldwide audiences with their influence on the pitch, earning a spot on the La Liga TOTS nominee roster.

It's that time.Vote for the @LaLiga Team of the Season and make your voice heard on who should make up the Spanish top flight's #TOTS: x.ea.com/76584 https://t.co/IERnoOCGSd

With their dominance in the league leading them to an almost certain La Liga title victory, FC Barcelona has their fair share of players in the FIFA 23 TOTS nominee list, including current Golden Boot leader Robert Lewandowski.

Which players are included in the TOTS nominee lineup?

Gamers can vote from a Team of the Season nominee lineup consisting of the following footballers:

Goalkeepers

  • Courtois - Real Madrid
  • Ter Stegen - FC Barcelona
  • Álex Remiro - Real Sociedad
  • Jan Oblak - Atlético De Madrid
  • Ledesma - Cádiz CF

Defenders

  • Koundé - FC Barcelona
  • Nahuel Molina - Atlético De Madrid
  • Arnau Martínez - Girona FC
  • Militao - Real Madrid
  • Le Normand - Real Sociedad
  • Giménez - Atletico De Madrid
  • David García - CA Osasuna
  • Pau Torres - Villarreal CF
  • Gayá - Valencia CF
  • Javi Galán - RC Celta De Vigo
  • Balde - FC Barcelona
  • Gudelj - Sevilla FC
  • Yeray - Athletic Club

Midfielders

  • Kroos - Real Madrid
  • De Jong - FC Barcelona
  • Brais Méndez - Real Sociedad
  • Canales - Real Betis
  • Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad
  • Pedri - FC Barcelona
  • Modric - Real Madrid
  • Darder - RCD Espanyol
  • Gabri Veiga - RC Celta De Vigo
  • Valverde - Real Madrid
  • Parejo - Villarreal CF
  • Gavi - FC Barcelona
  • Camavinga - Real Madrid
  • Nico Williams - Athletic De Bilbao
  • Isi Palazón - Rayo Vallecano
  • Álvaro García - Rayo Vallecano
  • Kang-In Lee - RCD Mallorca
  • Aleix Garcia - Girona FC

Attackers

  • Benzema - Real Madrid
  • Lewandowski - FC Barcelona
  • Unal - Getafe CF
  • Joselu - RCD Espanyol
  • Griezmann - Atlético De Madrid
  • Aspas - RC Celta De Vigo
  • Borja Iglesias - Real Betis
  • Muriqi - RCD Mallorca
  • Dembelé - FC Barcelona
  • Raphinha - FC Barcelona
  • Vinicius - Real Madrid

These are genuinely La Liga's finest, and gamers can now vote for the players they think deserve Team of the Season versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the likes of Benzema and Vinicius Junior already being overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23, this roster is an exciting one.

