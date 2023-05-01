EA Sports reveal FIFA 23 La Liga Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees, including Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and more

Team of the Season is in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports have revealed a shortlist of nominees for La Liga TOTS as well, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior leading the line. These superstars have led their teams to success with spectacular performances throughout the season. Gamers can now vote for their favorite players to reward them with special FUT items.
Despite featuring a one-sided race for the title this season, La Liga has been replete with its fair share of thrills and upsets. With the season approaching its conclusive stages, several footballers have left their mark on the league with their performances. These players, including Benzema and Vinicius Junior, have been included in the TOTS nominee shortlist for FIFA 23.
Real Madrid superstars Benzema and Vinicius Junior spearhead the La Liga TOTS nominee list in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Reigning champions Real Madrid have been rather lackluster this season compared to their usual selves. However, several of their top performers have captivated worldwide audiences with their influence on the pitch, earning a spot on the La Liga TOTS nominee roster.
With their dominance in the league leading them to an almost certain La Liga title victory, FC Barcelona has their fair share of players in the FIFA 23 TOTS nominee list, including current Golden Boot leader Robert Lewandowski.
Which players are included in the TOTS nominee lineup?
Gamers can vote from a Team of the Season nominee lineup consisting of the following footballers:
Goalkeepers
- Courtois - Real Madrid
- Ter Stegen - FC Barcelona
- Álex Remiro - Real Sociedad
- Jan Oblak - Atlético De Madrid
- Ledesma - Cádiz CF
Defenders
- Koundé - FC Barcelona
- Nahuel Molina - Atlético De Madrid
- Arnau Martínez - Girona FC
- Militao - Real Madrid
- Le Normand - Real Sociedad
- Giménez - Atletico De Madrid
- David García - CA Osasuna
- Pau Torres - Villarreal CF
- Gayá - Valencia CF
- Javi Galán - RC Celta De Vigo
- Balde - FC Barcelona
- Gudelj - Sevilla FC
- Yeray - Athletic Club
Midfielders
- Kroos - Real Madrid
- De Jong - FC Barcelona
- Brais Méndez - Real Sociedad
- Canales - Real Betis
- Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad
- Pedri - FC Barcelona
- Modric - Real Madrid
- Darder - RCD Espanyol
- Gabri Veiga - RC Celta De Vigo
- Valverde - Real Madrid
- Parejo - Villarreal CF
- Gavi - FC Barcelona
- Camavinga - Real Madrid
- Nico Williams - Athletic De Bilbao
- Isi Palazón - Rayo Vallecano
- Álvaro García - Rayo Vallecano
- Kang-In Lee - RCD Mallorca
- Aleix Garcia - Girona FC
Attackers
- Benzema - Real Madrid
- Lewandowski - FC Barcelona
- Unal - Getafe CF
- Joselu - RCD Espanyol
- Griezmann - Atlético De Madrid
- Aspas - RC Celta De Vigo
- Borja Iglesias - Real Betis
- Muriqi - RCD Mallorca
- Dembelé - FC Barcelona
- Raphinha - FC Barcelona
- Vinicius - Real Madrid
These are genuinely La Liga's finest, and gamers can now vote for the players they think deserve Team of the Season versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the likes of Benzema and Vinicius Junior already being overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23, this roster is an exciting one.