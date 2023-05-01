EA Sports reveal FIFA 23 La Liga Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees, including Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and more

Team of the Season is in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports have revealed a shortlist of nominees for La Liga TOTS as well, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior leading the line. These superstars have led their teams to success with spectacular performances throughout the season. Gamers can now vote for their favorite players to reward them with special FUT items.

Despite featuring a one-sided race for the title this season, La Liga has been replete with its fair share of thrills and upsets. With the season approaching its conclusive stages, several footballers have left their mark on the league with their performances. These players, including Benzema and Vinicius Junior, have been included in the TOTS nominee shortlist for FIFA 23.

Real Madrid superstars Benzema and Vinicius Junior spearhead the La Liga TOTS nominee list in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Reigning champions Real Madrid have been rather lackluster this season compared to their usual selves. However, several of their top performers have captivated worldwide audiences with their influence on the pitch, earning a spot on the La Liga TOTS nominee roster.

With their dominance in the league leading them to an almost certain La Liga title victory, FC Barcelona has their fair share of players in the FIFA 23 TOTS nominee list, including current Golden Boot leader Robert Lewandowski.

Which players are included in the TOTS nominee lineup?

Gamers can vote from a Team of the Season nominee lineup consisting of the following footballers:

Goalkeepers

Courtois - Real Madrid

Ter Stegen - FC Barcelona

Álex Remiro - Real Sociedad

Jan Oblak - Atlético De Madrid

Ledesma - Cádiz CF

Defenders

Koundé - FC Barcelona

Nahuel Molina - Atlético De Madrid

Arnau Martínez - Girona FC

Militao - Real Madrid

Le Normand - Real Sociedad

Giménez - Atletico De Madrid

David García - CA Osasuna

Pau Torres - Villarreal CF

Gayá - Valencia CF

Javi Galán - RC Celta De Vigo

Balde - FC Barcelona

Gudelj - Sevilla FC

Yeray - Athletic Club

Midfielders

Kroos - Real Madrid

De Jong - FC Barcelona

Brais Méndez - Real Sociedad

Canales - Real Betis

Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad

Pedri - FC Barcelona

Modric - Real Madrid

Darder - RCD Espanyol

Gabri Veiga - RC Celta De Vigo

Valverde - Real Madrid

Parejo - Villarreal CF

Gavi - FC Barcelona

Camavinga - Real Madrid

Nico Williams - Athletic De Bilbao

Isi Palazón - Rayo Vallecano

Álvaro García - Rayo Vallecano

Kang-In Lee - RCD Mallorca

Aleix Garcia - Girona FC

Attackers

Benzema - Real Madrid

Lewandowski - FC Barcelona

Unal - Getafe CF

Joselu - RCD Espanyol

Griezmann - Atlético De Madrid

Aspas - RC Celta De Vigo

Borja Iglesias - Real Betis

Muriqi - RCD Mallorca

Dembelé - FC Barcelona

Raphinha - FC Barcelona

Vinicius - Real Madrid

These are genuinely La Liga's finest, and gamers can now vote for the players they think deserve Team of the Season versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With the likes of Benzema and Vinicius Junior already being overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23, this roster is an exciting one.

