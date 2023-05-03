FIFA 23 leaks hint at De Bruyne and Trippier being included in Premier League TOTS

With the Premier League season approaching a climactic conclusion, social media is replete with leaks regarding the TOTS roster for FIFA 23, including names like Kevin De Bruyne and Kieran Trippier. Both superstars have been instrumental in their respective teams' successes this season. Their versatile abilities will be depicted accurately on the virtual pitch with these rumored special versions.

Team of the Season is among the most entertaining and engaging promos in Ultimate Team. Not only do the best footballers in the world receive boosted TOTS items for gamers to add to their squads, but there are also a plethora of objectives and SBCs to partake in.

With prominent names like De Bruyne and Trippier being thrown in the mix, the upcoming Team of the Season roster has generated a lot of hype.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_

De Bruyne and Trippier likely guaranteed to receive Premier League TOTS cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed their shortlist of nominees for the Premier League Team of the Season a few weeks ago, with fans voting for the footballers they think are deserving of a spot on the roster.

With names like De Bruyne and Trippier being included, it was almost a foregone conclusion that the two superstars will make it into the final lineup and receive TOTS items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Both De Bruyne and Trippier have had an unparalleled influence on their respective teams and their successes in the league. The former has formed a formidable partnership with Erling Haaland and is the leading assist provider in the league. Meanwhile, the latter is even more versatile, playing a crucial role in both attack and defense for Newcastle United.

What do the cards look like?

The exact overall ratings and stats of the cards are unknown. However, FIFA23Leaked_ has included predictions based on previous versions of the two footballers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, as well as the boost provided to Community TOTS cards.

Based on their predictions, De Bruyne might be 97-rated and possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 86

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 94

Defending: 80

Passing: 99

Physicality: 87

Meanwhile, Trippier already possesses an in-form version and a Winter Wildcards variant in FIFA 23. His TOTS item is rumored to be 92-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 76

Defending: 91

Passing: 92

Physicality: 88

If these predictions are anywhere close to the official reveal, both players will be incredible playmakers in the current meta of FIFA 23. Not only will they be exceptional going forward and assisting the attackers, but they will also fulfill their defensive duties diligently.

