EA FC 24 Web Companion App: Release date and times across all regions confirmed

With the very first Pitch Notes of EA FC 24 providing insight into a multitude of details regarding Ultimate Team, EA Sports has finally revealed the official release date for the Web App and Companion App. These are two of the most valuable tools at a gamer's disposal with the most popular game mode in the series, and gamers are eager to know when they can kickstart their in-game journey.

The Web App and Companion App usually arrive before the Early Access phase of the game begins every year, making it the first Ultimate Team experience for gamers around the globe.

EA FC 24 will be no different, and one will be able to create brand new clubs and get started with the grind of building a good squad before even getting their hands on the actual game.

The EA FC 24 Web App and Companion App will soon be live

While the official release date for the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24 has been known for a while, the exact date and time of arrival for the Web App and Companion App remained unconfirmed for the longest time.

This has caused a lot of speculation and rumors on social media, but with EA Sports finally announcing the date, gamers will be eagerly awaiting the launch of the App.

When will the EA FC 24 Web App be launched?

The Web App is a web browser-based tool that serves as an extension to Ultimate Team, allowing UT enthusiasts to control and manage their club on the go. They can create squads, complete SBCs, claim rewards, and be active on the Transfer Market, making it an extremely useful feature.

Based on the recent Ultimate Team Pitch Notes, the EA FC 24 Web App will be live on September 20. Similar to every other year, this will possibly accompany the reveal of the very first Team of the Week roster as well.

However, the exact launch time is not known. While the playerbase expects it to be around 6 pm UTC, the developers often perform a soft launch earlier than expected to avoid unexpected server crashes due to traffic.

When will the EA FC 24 Companion App be released?

The Companion App is exactly the same as the Web App but is available exclusively for mobile devices. It does not require a web browser to be active and is often regarded as a more efficient and optimized version of the latter. However, it is often released at a later date.

Like previous iterations of the series, the Companion App for the latest game will also arrive a day after the Web App and will replace the FIFA 23 Companion on September 21. Similarly, the exact time of release for this feature is unknown.