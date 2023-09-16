All major changes in EA FC 24 Seasons

EA Sports recently released the very first set of Pitch Notes for EA FC 24, providing fans with some insight into the various changes being introduced in Ultimate Team. As the most popular and lucrative game mode in the franchise, Ultimate Team always receives undivided attention from the developer, and its efforts are evident in the new features being implemented in the title.

While EA Sports took a diverse approach to explaining the new features, gamers were most intrigued by the information provided about the new Seasons system. This includes a revamped rewards system, the overhaul of Swaps, and much more.

With so much to look forward to in Ultimate Team, fans are now more excited than ever about EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team will feature a revamped Seasons system

The concept of Seasons was first introduced in FIFA 20, with EA Sports opting for a Battle Pass-type system to offer gamers plenty of rewards for their grind over the course of the various seasons. This system has remained mostly unchanged over the years, but with EA FC 24 being the first installment in the rebranded EA Sports FC franchise, the developer has introduced some significant tweaks.

New rewards for Division Rivals and Champions

While Squad Battles is a popular game mode in its own right, the true essence of Ultimate Team is online gameplay. With Division Rivals and the Weekend League (also known as Champions) being the two primary online competitive game modes, they offer the best possible rewards and perks. EA Sports has promised to further improve and optimize these rewards in EA FC 24.

For Champions, the iconic Red Player Picks will no longer be part of Ultimate Team and will now be replaced with rewards of equal value. While it is yet to be disclosed what these new rewards will consist of, EA Sports has promised that they will provide fans with the ability to keep their squads updated with the ever-evolving power curve of the game.

Similarly, Division Rivals rewards will also be improved for Divison 2 and above, with Elite Division Red Player Picks being replaced in EA FC 24 as well. The duration of Squad Battles matches has also been reduced to a half-length of four minutes instead of the usual six minutes.

Changes to Swaps

The concept of Swaps, including Icon Swaps, has been an incredible addition to Ultimate Team due to its rewarding nature. Gamers are provided with perks and benefits by just playing the title, earning tokens through gameplay or objectives, and redeeming them for in-game rewards like packs or players. However, this system will be overhauled in EA FC 24.

Instead of the old token system, which the developer believes was too complex for newcomers and beginners, the Campaign Swaps rewards will now be part of the regular Seasonal rewards.