Complete list of FIFA 23 Season 8 FUTTIES rewards, featuring Vinicius Junior, Diogo Jota, and more

The latest season of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is here, and it consists of a host of incredible rewards, including FUTTIES versions of Diogo Jota and Vinicius Junior. These are by far the most overpowered seasonal rewards offered during the game cycle so far, which comes as no surprise as these are the final few weeks of FUT 23.

With EA FC 24 just around the corner, EA Sports has brought the spotlight back to FIFA 23 with the introduction of FUTTIES players. Both Vinicius Junior and Diogo Jota already possess stunning special cards in the game, but their latest versions are on a whole new level. With such amazing rewards on offer, Season 8 of FUT 23 is definitely worth grinding.

FUTTIES Vinicius Junior and Diogo Jota headline a stellar set of rewards in FIFA 23 Season 8

Seasonal rewards have been an excellent addition to Ultimate Team since their inception in FIFA 20. These allow gamers to grind various objectives to earn XP and progress through the various tiers as the season progresses. The latest season in FIFA 23 has been aptly titled FUTTIES, with Vinicius Junior, Diogo Jota, and Ryan Kent being the inaugural cards of the fan-favorite promo.

The season will last for 42 days, giving fans plenty of time to unlock these rewards in FIFA 23 before the arrival of EA FC 24.

What are the rewards on offer in FIFA 23 Season 8?

These are the various tiers included in this season:

Level 1:Team Philippines/Norway/Switzerland Women Stadium theme

Level 2: 75+ rare gold player pack

Level 3: Team New Zealand/ Ireland/ Canada Women stadium theme

Level 4: 83+ Double player pack

Level 5: Fantasy FUT Isak/ Five 84+ Players Pack

Level 6: Team Nigeria/ Japan/ Spain Women Stadium theme

Level 7: 83+ Rare Gold player pack

Level 8: Team Costa Rica/ Zambia/ Australia Women Stadium theme

Level 9: 1 of 3 83+ Rare gold players

Level 10: TOTY Luka Modric/ 85 x 10 players pack

Level 11: Team China/ Denmark/ England Women stadium theme

Level 12: 81+ two rare gold players pack

Level 13: Team Haiti/ Vietnam/ Portugal Women stadium theme

Level 14: 86+ Two players pack

Level 15: Seven 84+ players pack

Level 16: Team USA/ Brazil Women stadium theme

Level 17: 85+ Two players pack

Level 18: Team Netherlands/ France Women stadium theme

Level 19: 84+ rare gold player pack

Level 20: FUTTIES Ryan Kent/ 84+ x 25 players pack

Level 21: Team Jamaica/ Panama Women Stadium theme

Level 22: Three 84+ players pack

Level 23: Team South Africa/ Argentina Women stadium theme

Level 24: 86+ Two players pack

Level 25: Five 85+ players pack

Level 26: Team Italy/ Sweden Women Stadium theme

Level 27: 81+ Two rare gold players pack

Level 28: Ten 82+ rated players pack

Level 29: Team Colombia/ Germany Women stadium theme

Level 30: FUTTIES Diogo Jota/ 84+ x 30 players pack

Level 31: 85+ two players pack

Level 32: 83+ rare gold player pack

Level 33: Team South Korea/ Morocco Women stadium theme

Level 34: 1 of 3 85+ rare gold players PP

Level 35: Trophy Titans Rio Ferdinand/ 85+ x 10 players pack

Level 36: Women's tournament quilt XL tifo

Level 37: Three 84+ players pack

Level 38: Five 85+ players pack

Level 39: 86+ two players pack

Level 40: Premium FUTTIES Vinicius Junior/ 1 of 5 TOTY/ FB/ TT/ SS Icons

Level 41: Dala kit

With players like 98 FUTTIES Vinicius Junior and 96 FUTTIES Diogo Jota up for grabs, FIFA 23 Season 8 is definitely the most lucrative one yet.