FIFA 23 Futties promo release date and time across all regions explored

The news is official - FIFA 23 will get the Futties promo after several rounds of delay. EA Sports has officially confirmed the release date and time of Ultimate Team. The confirmation comes from earlier rumors suggesting the promo would be released at the beginning of July. With EA Sports releasing two teams of Level Up events, there has been a slight delay.

The news will undoubtedly excite the community, as the Futties promo is widely regarded as the best time to play the game. This event is the last big one in the annual shelf lives of the FIFA titles, and it will likely be the same with FIFA 23. There hasn't been any revelation about what kinds of cards will be available to the players. However, it will be necessary for the community to be aware of the date and time so they don't have to miss out on any of the actions.

FIFA 23 Futties release date

The promo will begin on Friday, July 21, 2023. The promo was expected to start on a Friday as EA Sports typically follows the routine with all special events, and the last major promo will follow the same pattern.

The upcoming promo will continue for several weeks if the older patterns are followed. As mentioned, this could start the transition between FIFA 23 and EA FC 24. Hence, players can make the most of all the upcoming challenges, objectives, and more.

FIFA 23 Futties release time

Sahil @Criminal__x Official Premium FUTTIES and FUTTIES Card design



Courtesy of @Fut_scoreboard



Follow @Criminal__x and @Fut_scoreboard!

The loading screen of the Ultimate Team has also confirmed the starting time for all regions. EA Sports will follow the routine of releasing new content at 6 pm UK time. Indian gamers can access all the new cards from 10:30 pm. Those in the United States can enjoy the new promo starting at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Players in other regions can find a suitable time by calculating the difference between the time zones.

Futties is the last major promo, so players can quickly get higher-rated cards. Many unique items from the previous promos will be added to the packs, and the overall quality of rewards will also improve significantly.