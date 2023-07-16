Is Cristiano Ronaldo 83-rated in EA Sports FC 24? Viral card stats take over Twitter

With the hype surrounding the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 game escalating in the days leading up to its release, a new image on social media has hinted at Cristiano Ronaldo's stats in the game. This has caused a stir amongst the community, as the rumored attributes indicate that the latest title has heavily downgraded the Portuguese phenom.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a living legend in the world of football, with his reputation and fame transcending the sport itself. He is one of the most recognizable names worldwide, and fans are always curious about his rating in the latest game by EA Sports. However, gamers were surprised to learn about a new rumor that hints at CR7 being as low as 83-rated in EA Sports FC 24.

Ronaldo's rating and stats are yet to be revealed for EA Sports FC 24

While rumors and speculation play a large part in building hype around the new game's release, they are often unreliable and based entirely on predictions. EA Sports will gradually reveal the overall ratings for the best athletes in the sport as the game's release date approaches. Similarly, the overall rating of Cristiano Ronaldo in EA Sports FC 24 is also yet to be revealed.

While the rumor about the legendary marksman receiving a -7 downgrade to his rating in the latest game is a bit of a stretch, it might not be too far from the truth. EA Sports is notorious for downgrading players in the twilight years of their careers, and Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely in the conclusive years of an illustrious career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to the Saudi League could hurt his rating in EA Sports FC 24

The saga surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to Al Nassr in the Saudi League attracted the eyes of fans around the globe. While this transfer definitely brought an unprecedented amount of attention to the league, it did not do CR7 any favors when it came to his in-game depiction.

Ronaldo's rating in offline modes of FIFA 23 dropped to its lowest since FIFA 11, with the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward being downgraded to 88 overall. If this is a sign of things to come, he could definitely be downgraded further upon the release of EA Sports FC 24.

Cristiano Ronaldo's name has been synonymous with football and the world of Ultimate Team for over a decade. He has historically been overpowered on the virtual pitch, earning the title of the highest-rated player in the game on several occasions. With EA Sports FC due for release in September, fans will be eager to learn more about his rating in the game as time progresses.