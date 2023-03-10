5 best FIFA 23 TOTY Icons in Ultimate Team (March 2023)

FIFA 23 features "Team of the Year," and the TOTY Icons are now making their most prominent appearances as one of the most well-liked promotions that offer the highest-rated versions of the top players in the world, Team Of The Year is one of the highlights in the FIFA Ultimate Team schedule.

FIFA 23 TOTY Icons are available alongside the FIFA 23 World Cup icons unveiled earlier this year. Fans got to vote for the top 12 players who could have made TOTY appearances during their playing days.

On January 20, Ultimate Team released the first batch of TOTY Icons. Players received Icon cards associated with the Team of the Year for the first time in FIFA's history.

The batch includes 12 players, with prices ranging from 607,000 to 5,500,000 on Playstation and XBOX. PC prices range from 590,000 to 11,400,000. The total squad price is 15,666,000 on Playstation and XBOX and 23,087,000 on PC.

The lowest-rated player in the FIFA 23 TOTY Icon squad has a rating of 91, and the highest is 95. The currently available ones are pretty exceptional, though there may be more.

SAF Nofil Khan @NofilKhan26 @sambillings @KrasiFIFA Wish the content devs could see some of the ideas floating around the community because this would have been brilliant. TOTY Icons showed us that even the most unusable cards could be boosted enough to make them worthwhile. @sambillings @KrasiFIFA Wish the content devs could see some of the ideas floating around the community because this would have been brilliant. TOTY Icons showed us that even the most unusable cards could be boosted enough to make them worthwhile.

Out of the 12 TOTY Icon cards available in FIFA 23, a few top-notch options are certainly better than the others by a mile in various in-game aspects. Fans will be interested to see which 5 TOTY Icon cards stand out from the rest of the FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team's top five TOTY Icons

5) Nemanja Vidic CB 91

One of the best Center Backs of all time, Nemanja Vidic, deservingly gets a spot in the TOTY Icons pack. The Serbian legend played for Manchester United in his prime and is one of only four players to have twice won the Premier League Player of the Season title.

Vidic's TOTY Icon card is one of the best CB cards in FIFA 23 in terms of defensive attributes, possessing 94 Defense, 84 Pace, and 92 Physicality.

Nemanja Vidic's TOTY Icon card stats read:

Overall: 95

Pace: 89

Shooting: 95

Passing: 75

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 75

Physicality:78

Price: 1,706,000 FUT Coins

4) Gerd Muller ST 95

Gerd "Der Bomber" Müller is considered one of the best goal scorers in the sport's history. He is a striker known for precise finishing, particularly in and around the six-yard box.

Muller is one of nine players who has succeeded at the club and international levels and won the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and Ballon d'Or. Thus, seeing the legendary German feature in the TOTY Icons pack is no surprise.

With 95 Shot Power and 92 dribblings, Gerd Muller's TOTY Icon ST card is one of the most powerful assets in FIFA 23. The four-star weak foot is the only Achilles tendon for this card.

Nemanja Vidic's TOTY Icon card stats read:

Overall: 91

Pace: 84

Shooting: 51

Passing: 63

Dribbling: 74

Defense: 94

Physicality:92

Price: 1,400,000 FUT Coins

3) David Beckham RM 94

David Beckham has frequently been praised as one of his generation's greatest and most recognizable midfielders and one of the best set-piece specialists. He is well known for his range of passing, crossing skills, and bending free-kicks as a Right Midfielder.

Beckham is the first English player to have won league championships in four nations: France, England, Spain, and the United States. Beckham is also praised as one of the greatest Manchester United footballers of all time and one of the best English players in the game's history due to his talent and accomplishments for the club and nation.

With 96 Passing, 91 Shot Power, and 91 dribblings, David Beckham's TOTY Icon ST card is one of the most powerful midfield cards in FIFA 23. The four-star weak foot is this card's only con and might not be rewarded if Beckham is used as a wrong-side crosser in the game.

David Beckham's TOTY Icon card stats read:

Overall: 94

Pace: 91

Shooting: 86

Passing: 96

Dribbling: 91

Defense: 70

Physicality:83

Price: 5,300,000 FUT Coins

2) Ronaldinho LW 95

Former Brazilian professional footballer Ronaldinho, also known as Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, played primarily as an attacking midfielder but could also play as a Left Winger. He received two FIFA World Player of the Year honors and a Ballon d'Or and was regarded as among the best players ever.

A true icon of the game, Ronaldinho was known for his technical proficiency, imagination, dribbling prowess, accuracy from free kicks, use of feints, tricks, no-look passes, overhead kicks, and ability to both score and set up goals. He also played a pivotal role in Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad.

IconSquadGaming @IconSquadGaming Ok fair play with the TOTY R10 calls



He should have been on the original list Ok fair play with the TOTY R10 calls He should have been on the original list https://t.co/oPJbsoqPza

With five-star skills, 97 dribbling, and 94 pace, Ronaldinho's TOTY Icon LW card is one of the best cards in FIFA 23 regarding creativity and effectiveness. The four-star weak foot is the only main con for this card.

Ronaldinho's TOTY Icon card stats read:

Overall: 95

Pace: 94

Shooting: 91

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 97

Defense: 38

Physicality:83

Price: 15,000,000 FUT Coins

1) Ruud Gullit CF 94

Even though Ruud Gullit has the second-highest TOTY Icon rating (94), he is undoubtedly the finest card in this pack in FIFA 23.

A risky asset for whoever has his Team Of The Year Icon card is the great Dutch player, regarded as the best midfielder in the game.

Gullit has long been the most coveted midfielder/center forward in FIFA. EA's TOTY Icon card, which has every stat well beyond the 80-point threshold, accurately depicts this. Because of his incredibly overpowering card, the term "Gullit Gang" was introduced in the FIFA community.

Gullit's TOTY Icon card stats read:

Overall: 94

Pace: 87

Shooting: 93

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 84

Physicality: 91

Price: 14,988,000 FUT Coins

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

