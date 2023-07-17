Why FIFA points could carry over from FIFA 23 to EA Sports FC 24

FIFA points are the most valuable currency in FIFA 23, which will continue to be the case in EA Sports FC 24. This currency can only be bought using real-life money. Used specifically for opening different in-game packs, there's no alternative way to get these points. Since you can get incredible cards from these packs, FIFA points are always in great demand.

However, the currency will get rebranded in the new era. While it will be known as FC points in the latest entry, its function and roles will not change (as of writing, there hasn’t been any such information). There have been doubts regarding the premium currency players might have in FIFA 23.

EA Sports FC 24 could allow transferring of FIFA points from FIFA 23

Many players are in a dilemma over the fate of the FIFA points in FIFA 23. While the big reveal on July 13 did showcase some interesting details, there was no clarity over Ultimate Team. The only official information so far is related to renaming the FIFA points.

Historically, EA Sports has allowed players to transfer their FIFA points between two annual releases. This is also applicable for FIFA 23, although this ability to transfer FIFA points works only once. However, EA Sports could change this system with the upcoming title.

More information is likely to be revealed later in August. EA Sports has three different deep-dive trailers planned for EA Sports FC 24, with one focusing on the Ultimate Team. It will likely confirm whether users can transfer their FC points (FIFA points in FIFA 23).

If users can indeed get the ability to transfer, there will be certain rules. As mentioned earlier, this is a one-time process, and it’s completely irreversible. The FIFA video game will stay online even after EA Sports FC 24 releases. If a player chooses to transfer their premium currency, they can’t access it in the older release.

Also, any FIFA points transfer works only between the same account, and there’s a restriction put by the platform. Simply put, FIFA points can’t be transferred between different EA accounts or platforms on the same account.

If EA Sports continues the same process with EA Sports FC 24, the stipulations stated above will likely continue. Unless there's a shift in pattern, players will have to spend money to get FC points in their respective accounts.