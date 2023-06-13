Is Vinicius Junior the best winger in FIFA 23?

With Team of the Season approaching its conclusion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers have witnessed the arrival of several overpowered players, including Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian winger has taken the world by storm over the last two seasons, revitalizing Los Blancos' offense and winning a plethora of accolades.

Vinicius has a unique and refreshing approach to the sport that makes him a joy to watch. He epitomizes the vintage flair that Brazilian footballers are renowned for, and his abilities have been accurately depicted in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as well. However, with stiff competition from other incredible TOTS players, gamers will be wondering whether he is the best winger in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Vinicius Junior brings pace and creativity to the virtual pitch of FIFA 23

Despite Real Madrid failing to live up to their form from last season and losing both their Champions League and La Liga titles, they had several standout performers who were featured in the La Liga Team of the Season lineup. Vinicius Junior was arguably their most consistent attacker, and his TOTS version is definitely elite-tier in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

What does TOTS Vinicius look like?

Vinicius Junior has been overpowered in FIFA 23 since day one. His 86-rated base gold version rose to prominence once the 'lengthy' meta received certain adjustments, and his various special cards throughout the game cycle have kept him relevant.

The mercurial forward already possessed a World Cup Path to Glory card, a TOTY Honorable Mentions version, and a FUT Birthday variant before the arrival of La Liga TOTS. These special items were extremely expensive and sought-after during their time, but his 95-rated TOTS card blows them out of the water with the following stats:

Pace: 99

Dribbling: 98

Shooting: 90

Defending: 41

Passing: 89

Physicality: 81

Not only does the 22-year-old possess his usual five-star skill moves, but he has also been attributed with a five-star weak foot, turning him into the complete offensive package. His price in the FUT Transfer Market is a testament to how effective he is on the wings, with the special version costing well over three million coins.

Is he the best winger in the game?

With Ultimate Team of the Season currently being live in FIFA 23, gamers have plenty of options to choose from when selecting a winger for their team. With the likes of Rafael Leao, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Marcus Rashford, and Mohamed Salah all being five-star skillers as well, competition is fierce amongst these talismanic wingers.

However, Vinicius stands out as the most impressive candidate due to his in-game animations, exceptional stats, as well as the lethal combination of five-star skill moves and weak foot. The Real Madrid superstar definitely warrants his price tag, as he is the best winger the game has to offer.

