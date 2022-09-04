10 best games that make Xbox One a worthy console in 2022

When combined with some of the best free Xbox games, Microsoft's subscription model usually keeps the vast majority of its playerbase delighted for months on end. This list of games spans a variety of genres with a healthy serving of Xbox exclusives and enduring third-party titles.

While the majority of the greatest Xbox One games are first-party titles, there is a vast selection of other excellent offerings from publishers like Rockstar Games and Capcom. In addition to being backwards compatible with Xbox One, many of the console's top titles have received upgrades for Xbox Series X and S.

10 best games that Xbox One players should try out today

1) Rise of the Tomb Raider

Many people were taken surprised by the revelation that Rise of the Tomb Raider will be present on Xbox One as soon as it was made official. It helps that console's additional power makes exploring the game’s world much more alluring.

In Rise of the Tomb Raider, there are open places scattered across the huge countryside that players will be traversing that don't compel Lara to move on to the next chapter of the campaign. These larger sectors are teeming with different animals and well-kept mysteries.

To unlock the reward or special power that is waiting for players at the conclusion of each of these regions, they must solve a series of riddles within those areas. This is a game that will engage Xbox One players for hours on end.

2) Forza Horizon 5

As players explore the surroundings of Forza Horizon 5 and compete against each other, there are a variety of races, challenges, and numerous other objectives for them to mark off the list. The game provides one of the most intriguing settings to date and enhances the experience in manners that make it worthwhile to play.

This time, Forza Horizon takes place in Mexico, offering one of the most dynamic environments. Players can race across mountains, jungles, and extensive plains, which make for the ideal playground.

To encourage even more involvement, there are Forza Arcade activities, which are cooperative tasks that players may perform together to gain rewards. They usually call for players to perform great jumps, drift across specific areas of the map, or perform other similar activities.

Even while its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass should be adequate to convince users to give it a shot, this Xbox and PC exclusive is still one of the greatest ones available right now.

3) Halo Infinite

More side quests and alternative activities are available in Halo Infinite than in any other of the franchise's offering to date. The plot is intimately connected with the incidents of earlier Halo games and successfully resolves some of the twists from Guardians while also providing enough background information for new players to understand.

As different enemies approach later in the game, players must decide which skill is more valuable for each battle and occasionally swiftly switch between a few distinct ones.

Regarding the main campaign experience, Halo Infinite successfully revitalizes the brand with a distinctive blend of sequential missions. The grappleshot, thruster, shield, and radar ability rotation is a significant amount of fun to use as a mix of abilities throughout the game.

4) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7 makes an effort to be innovative and distinctive. There is a definite focus on riddles, some of which are focused on the awareness of sorroundings and others more on gathering esoteric materials and inserting them into fabricated mechanisms.

The Resident Evil 7 gameplay has an exceptional level of tension that characterizes a genuine survival horror experience. It doesn't only stress players' bravery, though, since the gameplay is also very challenging. The title contains jump scares, but they are nothing compared to the overwhelming feeling of unease that prevails throughout the experience.

5) Resident Evil 2 remake

The survival-horror classic is revived in Resident Evil 2 for contemporary consoles. It is regarded as one of the top horror video games of the current period. Few other titles succeed in making players feel uneasy like Resident Evil 2 does.

The game masterfully builds players' apprehension by creating a fearful atmosphere through great sound design. There are several jump scares in the gameplay, and some levels are incredibly dark.

The majority of the game is spent by players stumbling through the night, frequently running out of resources, and always having to contend with a plethora of terrifying undead creatures like zombies, lickers, and Mr X. The latter tyrant is, without a doubt, the most frightening creature in Resident Evil 2.

Even without additional characteristics, Resident Evil 2 is a wonderful game, and one that horror enthusiasts should definitely check out. With lots of exploring, puzzle solutions, and ammo conservation, it plays like a traditional survival-horror game.

6) Devil May Cry 5

The narrative created through the initial four games in the series is deeply ingrained in Devil May Cry 5. The renowned demon hunter Dante plays the main role once more. He is tasked with stopping the super-powerful demon Urizen with the aid of recognizable characters including Lady, Trish, Nero from Devil May Cry 4, and newcomer V.

Players who enjoy action games will find Devil May Cry 5 to be one of the most comprehensive and rewarding battle systems available. Dante, Nero, and V, the three selectable characters, each have distinctive different styles of play and equipment. Along with filling in some of the holes left by earlier games in the series, the game's narrative also meaningfully advances the plot.

Devil May Cry 5 is the ideal action game, from its outstanding aesthetic quality to its enormously popular combat system. The result is a game that maintains a rapid pace and never decelerates. The developers focused all of their efforts on creating a never-ending stream of exhilarating, outrageous battles that test players' limits and challenge them to execute the most stylish combos conceivable.

7) Gears of war 5

The Gears 5 campaign places a strong emphasis on versatility. Challenging, puzzle-like stealth parts where players must stealthily move about and take out enemy robots will follow the traditional Gears of War adventure, cover-shooting gameplay.

The actual secret to Gears 5's success is how varied it is; this guarantees that gamers won't get bored even once as they go through the game to its mindblowing climax.

Gears 5 has a few separate sizable hub locations that allow players to travel pretty much anywhere. They have the option of sticking to the main plot points or deviating to explore other locales they come across in the process.

In addition to the campaign, Horde mode is back and provides the most fun. Players are encouraged to try new things if they wish to unlock every character because each has a unique level and growth. In exchange for their efforts, players receive skill cards that they can utilize to ease the difficulty of their subsequent Horde runs.

7) GTA 5 and Online

The Xbox One version of GTA 5, which was already a fantastic, action, and gorgeous open-world game, is much better thanks to a graphic overhaul, an abundance of additional content, and the inclusion of first-person mode.

The primary story of Grand Theft Auto 5 begins nine years earlier with Trevor and Michael preparing to pull off a bank heist with their dependable team. The narrative never comes off as oppressive or forced, in contrast to earlier GTA games.

Players occasionally need to assemble a crew because heists are a whole new kind of game. Depending upon the circumstances, they can pick from a variety of strategies, such as taking the easiest way out of a jewelry store heist or charging in with full force.

9) Minecraft

In Minecraft, players discover the environment and then modify it using the game's building bricks to create almost whatever they can think of. Although Mojang's sandbox title is reasonably easy to pick up and play, creating more intricate objects and constructions is still challenging. This is especially true for Xbox players, as various mods make the game much easier on PCs.

The majority of the animals that players encounter in Minecraft's wild are kind and fuzzy. Most animals may be encouraged to breed, but some, like pigs and cows, can be butchered for sustenance.

However, other terrifying creatures like exploding creepers, zombies, and skeletons also roam the countryside. Players must be vigilant if they wish to safeguard their structures against these creatures.

10) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2's visual appeal is its strongest feature. Not only does it draw players in but also enables them to explore and enjoy one of Rockstar Games' most stunning narrative.

Nearly all of the Van der Linde gang's members, as well as a few task givers, are given extensive opportunities for player interaction and character development. This allows players to choose the morals of their Arthur and allows Rockstar to exercise its narrative strength.

The plot has a broad scope as Arthur and the Van der Linde gang struggle to fit in and survive in a society that despises outlaws. It's thrilling at times when the group pulls off amazing heists and melancholy when optimism is replaced by futility. Xbox One players will have an amazing time checking out this game.

