Gears 5 goes Gold; New look at the campaign and horde mode to be revealed during Gamescom 2019.

Gears 5

Xbox One's biggest first-party launch of this year is The Coalition's fifth entry in the long-running third person shooter series 'Gears of War.'

Gears 5, which for the first time takes us through the perspective of Kait Diaz, an outsider of Locust descent, has apparently gone gold, a month ahead of it's September release.

Microsoft and The Coalition took to their Xbox Blog and Twitter accounts to share the news regarding the milestone the game just achieved. Going Gold in the Industry means that the game is ready to be manufactured. It also means that the game won't receive any more delays.

What's more is that Microsoft has confirmed that we will get an exclusive new look at the game's campaign mode and the horde at this year's Gamescom 2019 event, which takes from 20-24 August 2019.

Geoff Keighley- Creator/Producer of The Game Awards is hosting this year's Gamescom opening live event who confirmed that 15 game publishers will be showing off exclusive new content for their upcoming games.

Xbox Game Studios are confirmed to make an appearance and so we are now confirmed that one of the game they are showing off is Gears 5.

Revealed first at last year's E3 2018 event, we haven't gotten a proper look at the game's single players campaign as Microsoft decided to focus more on the multiplayer aspect of the game at this year's E3 2019 event, so it will be a welcome change for the fans of the series.

Gears 5 story takes place right after the events of Gears of War 4 and Gears of War: Ascendance. The Storm has corrupted the Coalition's robot army and is marching upon human cities.

For the first time in the series, the game's narrative is told from the perspective of Kait Diaz, who embarks on a more personal journey to discover the most dangerous threat to Sera.

Are you excited for Gears 5?