Gamescom 2019: What to expect from Geoff Keighley's opening ceremony at Gamescom

The Last of Us Part 2

Gamescom 2019 is going even bigger this time around and the hype train has already begun.

Geoff Keighley, the producer/creator of The Game Awards, recently confirmed that he will be hosting a live showcase during the opening ceremony of Gamescom 2019, which takes place on August 19.

This highly anticipated event takes place at the usual Cologne, Germany and will be streamed in English as well as eight other languages.

What's exciting is that over 15 gaming publishers will be attending this event, which will even include world premiere announcements.

There's a huge chunk of publishers such as Sony Interactive Entertainment, which for the first time in 24 years didn't attend this year's E3 and will be making their first big presence this year.

Aside from Sony, companies like Activision, 2K, Capcom, SEGA and many more will be attending the event and every one of these will be having something exciting to show off.

Here's the entire list of companies that are confirmed so far:-

Some of the games confirmed to be shown at this year's Gamescom contains the likes of the enigmatic Death Stranding which Geoff Keighley himself confirmed.

The Legendary game Director Hideo Kojima will be returning to the Gamescom stage after five years and provide us with an exclusive new look at his Death Stranding.

The biggest surprise of all the participating companies is no doubt Sony Interactive Entertainment. Death Stranding even though is published by Sony, is not being developed by one of Sony's first-party studios.

Fans have been expecting a release date for Naughty Dog's action-adventure game The Last Of Us Part 2 for quite some time now and it has been more than a year since we got an update about the game.

Gamescom 2019 seems the perfect place to announce the game's (rumoured) Spring release window.

What game announcements or game updates are you looking forward to at this year's Gamescom 2019 event? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.