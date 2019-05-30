×
Death Stranding: 10 New Story and Gameplay details you need to know about

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
53   //    30 May 2019, 15:20 IST

Death Stranding
Death Stranding

Death Stranding's latest enigmatic trailer took the internet by storm. Alas, we finally have some information about what the game is going to be all about and when we can get our hands on it. Even though this new trailer looks quite promising, it's still quite a lot to take in and you might have missed quite a bunch if you weren't paying attention. Thankfully we got you covered and here are some gameplay and story details you need to know.


#1 Traverse the world on a futuristic bike

The first and foremost important info we get from this brand new trailer is that Sam-Norman Reedus' character can actually drive around a super cool looking futuristic bike to traverse the open world and escape his enemies. Also, one shot in the trailer shows Sam performing a wheelie on his bike. Does this mean we can perform various stunts on the bike?


#2 Emphasis on melee combat

It's interesting that Death Stranding has some emphasis on melee combat. At one point of the trailer we can notice Sam brawling and kicking the people in Hazmat suit. Knock them out with your briefcase surely indicates that desperate time needs desperate measures.


#3 Inventory

The latest gameplay trailer gave us a better look at what Sam carries in his humongous backpack. Things like ladders and climbing anchors can help him traverse the rocky mountain paths of the game world.


#4 No 'Game Over' screen

We have known this for quite some time now that Death Stranding won't feature a traditional game over screen when your character dies during a combat scenario. Death has more meaning in this game which is obvious since it's also in the game's title. Instead of getting a retry option, when the players die in Death Stranding they are sucked into an upside-down realm. Searching for a way back into the world of living will be a challenge on its own and players will need to choose their tools carefully for such situations.

