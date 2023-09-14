"I am going to have a word with them" - Manchester United star Marcus Rashford unhappy with key stat on his EA FC 24 Ultimate Team card

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed that he is unhappy with his shooting rating last year on FIFA 23.

In an interview on the Premier League's official YouTube channel, the England international was asked to guess his shooting rating. He said (as quoted by talkSPORT):

"Shooting must have been 84?"

When it was revealed to him that it was 82, the English forward was shocked and replied:

"I am going to have a word with them."

When asked about EA FC 24, this year's edition, Rashford said:

"It has got to be 85 or 87."

When told it was 86, he replied:

"Almost, we are doing well so far."

Rashford had an exceptional 2022/23 campaign with Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. The England international put on some stellar performances and ended the season as the club's top goalscorer.

He racked up an impressive 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils last term, which explains why he was upset about his shooting rating last year.

Rashford helped his club secure a Carabao Cup victory last season, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

The English forward has had a great start to the 2023/24 campaign at Old Trafford as well. He has scored one goal and provided one assist each in Manchester United's first four Premier League encounters this term.

It remains to be seen whether the England international can maintain his form this season as well.

"He cannot be complacent now" - Stuart Pearce sends warning to Manchester United star after signing contract extension

Former Premier League star Stuart Pearce has sent a stern warning to Rashford after he signed a contract extension this summer.

The England international's previous deal at Old Trafford was set to expire in 2024. However, the young forward has now committed his future to the Red Devils, signing a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2028.

While this may be great news for many Manchester United fans, Pearce has his reservations. The Englishman has warned Rashford not to become complacent after penning a new deal.

He has urged the English forward to keep his ambitions high and told Betting Odds:

"It’s very important; it was crucial, but I have a warning for Marcus Rashford. When you sign a new contract, you feel relieved, but that’s not what we want. He cannot be complacent now. I want him to be as aggressive as ever; he should be aiming to be one of the top three players in the world."